A Big 12 punter is campaigning for the Heisman Trophy
Oklahoma State punter, Zach Sinor handed out fliers to all potential Heisman Trophy voters during Big 12 Media Days. Meanwhile UT's punter, Michael Dixon realizes his chances are slim to none to win the Heisman Trophy, but he may become the nation's top p
KVUE 10:40 PM. CDT July 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
TxDOT apologizes for TxTag billing issues
-
Travis County challenges ICE statement on gang member's release
-
Stinky dead fish in Round Rock neighborhood
-
San Antonio pastor's plea for daughter and wife answered
-
Passcode stalls investigation in Greg Kelley case, lawyer says
-
Viral photo stirs talks about 'Bathroom Bill'
-
Artist paints new mural in East Austin
-
Nurse charged with injuring elderly woman
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Family opens vegan Mexican restaurant in Pleasant Grove
More Stories
-
Two more APD officers hospitalized for possible…Jul 19, 2017, 7:37 p.m.
-
Dentist in toddler death case sues multiple national…Jul 19, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
-
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancerJul 19, 2017, 7:16 p.m.