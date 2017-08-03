Texas makes preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Fans at the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images, 2017 Tim Warner)

The 2017 college football season hasn’t kicked off yet, but the University of Texas Longhorns are starting the year ranked on the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Longhorns, who finished the 2016 season at 5-7, received 193 points and begin the season at No. 23. USA TODAY’s Joe Fleming, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus wrote about Texas’ outlook for the 2017 season:

“There should be new energy this season with new coach Tom Herman. He will have a core of young talent on defense, including 10 returning starters and greater depth. After a promising freshman season, quarterback Shane Buechele has the potential to flourish in Herman’s system if he finds a go-to receiver.”

Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, USC and Clemson represent the top five in the preseason poll. Texas was one of five Big 12 teams in the preseason poll, joining Oklahoma (No. 8), Oklahoma State (No. 11), Kansas State (No. 19) and West Virginia (No. 20).

NCAA said the first AP college football poll will be released “in a few weeks.”

UT begins their football season 12 p.m. Sept. 2 with a home game against Maryland.

TAP HERE for the latest Amway Coaches Poll.

