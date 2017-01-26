Texas-Iowa State game moved to a Thursday night

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The University of Texas said Thursday its 2017 football game at Iowa State has been moved from Sept. 30 to Sept. 28.

The game will be the first Big 12 game for both the Longhorns and Cyclones. Texas has a bye week on Sept. 23 while Iowa State will be coming off a road game against Akron of the Mid-American Conference. Broadcast details for the game have not been announced as of Thursday.

Texas 2017 schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Maryland

Sept. 9 vs. San Jose State

Sept. 16 at USC

Sept. 28 at Iowa State

Oct. 7 vs. Kansas State

Oct. 14 vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Oct. 21 vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 28 at Baylor

Nov. 4 at TCU

Nov. 11 vs. Kansas

Nov. 18 at West Virginia

Nov. 25 vs. Texas Tech

