Texas-Iowa State game moved to a Thursday night

AUSTIN - The University of Texas said Thursday its 2017 football game at Iowa State has been moved from Sept. 30 to Sept. 28.
The game will be the first Big 12 game for both the Longhorns and Cyclones. Texas has a bye week on Sept. 23 while Iowa State will be coming off a road game against Akron of the Mid-American Conference. Broadcast details for the game have not been announced as of Thursday.
Texas 2017 schedule:
Sept. 2 vs. Maryland
Sept. 9 vs. San Jose State
Sept. 16 at USC
Sept. 28 at Iowa State
Oct. 7 vs. Kansas State
Oct. 14 vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas)
Oct. 21 vs. Oklahoma State
Oct. 28 at Baylor
Nov. 4 at TCU
Nov. 11 vs. Kansas
Nov. 18 at West Virginia
Nov. 25 vs. Texas Tech
