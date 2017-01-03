Texas confirms hiring Tim Beck as new offensive coordinator

SAN DIEGO - DECEMBER 30: Assistant Coach Tim Beck of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on from the sideline during the Pacific Life Holiday Bowl against the Arizona Wildcats on December 30, 2009. (Photo By Donald Miralle/Getty Images) (Photo: Donald Miralle/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman will reach back to one of his former schools to fill the offensive coordinator position on his staff.

According to Horns Digest, Herman will hire former Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Tim Beck as the new offensive coordinator at Texas. UT has confirmed the hire.

However, Beck’s former job as quarterbacks coach at Ohio State was filled earlier in the day when the Buckeyes announced Ryan Day as the school’s new QB coach. In the same release, the Buckeyes said Beck would be “pursuing other opportunities.”

In Beck’s two years at Ohio State, the Buckeyes posted the 100th ranked passing offense in 2015 and the 82nd ranked passing offense in 2016.

For comparison, Ohio State averaged 213.9 yards per game through the air in 2016, which would have ranked next to last in the Big XII. Still, the Buckeyes averaged 459.2 yards per game in 2016, despite the anemic passing game.

Beck will be given a true sophomore quarterback in Shane Buechele to tutor in Austin. Buechele started as a true freshman and threw for 2,958 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while averaging 246.5 yards per game. Beck will also have a blue chip QB recruit in Sam Ehlinger to develop as Buechele continues as the likely starter.