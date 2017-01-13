Levi Jones' Journey of a Lifetime

Four-star linebacker discusses recruiting as decision looms.

AUSTIN - Recruiting is the life-blood of every college football program in the country. It’s a cutthroat industry where grown men pull out all the stops in hopes of getting the signature of a 17 or 18-year-old who they believe will bring their school a championship and keep them employed in multi-million dollar jobs.

In a state like Texas, where high school football is king, every college football program in America is ready to grab the top talent. All of it leading up to National Signing Day, the first day high school recruits can officially sign letters of intent to the school’s of their choice.

As we count down the days until National Signing Day, KVUE’s Michael Perchick and KVUE.com’s Tim Kephart are taking you behind-the-scenes of the recruitment of one of Texas’ top recruits, 4-star Austin Westlake linebacker Levi Jones.

The most dedicated college football fans know plenty about recruits as National Signing Day approaches from positions, to 40-yard-times, to height and weight. But what most don’t see is the increasing pressure on teenagers who are making life-changing decisions for themselves in front of millions of people.

Levi Jones is 6’3” and weighs approximately 217 pounds. His size is ideal for a Division I college football linebacker and he has plenty of room to put on muscle and get even bigger as he matriculates at the school of his choice.

Jones can be quiet off the field, but on the field, no one can argue with the talent he shows every time he steps in between the lines. It’s brought on attention from the best teams in the country and made Levi’s life quite hectic over the next several weeks.

“Hello,” Levi said answering his cell phone. “What’s going on Coach Shannon?”

That Coach Shannon would be Florida Gators defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who has been trying to convince Levi to join the Gators for months. Jones spoke to Shannon sitting besides thousands of letters and other recruiting material that filled up several large duffel bags. All of it would overwhelm most adults, much less a teenager.

“You’re always on your phone or whatever, your texting your friends, then all of a sudden – a Nebraska number comes up or whatever,” Jones said. “Or a coach DMS you on Twitter. So you’re like – oh wow! I think they’re interested in me. So that’s cool.”

Jones continued saying that while it’s flattering to think all of the coaches and programs want him; he’s thinking ahead to when all of this comes to an end on National Signing Day.

"I talked to my mom – man this is so annoying. Like I don’t want to talk to anyone. I just want to go to school, play football, and come home,” Levi said. “Like it just comes with it. You have to go through the hard stuff to get the breakthroughs and what not. But yeah, there’s been times where I’m like yeah I’ve had enough of this.”

Jones comes from a family that has lived and breathed football for years. His father Robert was a 3-time Super Bowl champion for the Dallas Cowboys. His older brother Cayleb is a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. His other brother, Zay, just set the all-time NCAA receptions record while playing for East Carolina.

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

Still, football didn’t come easy for Levi and at times, he thought about giving up.

“His sophomore year, he sucked,” Levi’s father Robert said with a smile.

“He was out of position,” Levi’s mom Maneesha said immediately.

“What’d I say, I said I didn’t know if I wanted to play football,” Levi responded.

While having that kind of knowledge base to pull from gives any player an advantage; it also brought with it taunts from other players who implied Levi was only being recruited based on what his family, specifically his father, has done.

“Hell naw, no handouts,” Levi said when talking about his recruitment.

“No one’s calling because Robert Jones, Dallas Cowboys,” Maneesha said.

“That ship done sailed,” Levi said with a smile.

Levi’s mother and father said that’s one of the biggest myth’s about Levi’s recruitment they’d like to dispel.

“I know after Levi’s junior year, a lot of kids from Lake Travis were saying the only reason you were getting recruited is because your dad played in the pros,” Robert said.

Robert then told the story of how Shannon came to recruiting Levi and it wasn’t because of his experience with Randy when Shannon coached Robert when they were both with the Miami Dolphins.

“I teased Randy sometimes because at the beginning, no the end of Levi’s junior year, I called him myself and said Randy, I need you to take a look at my son. And I get no response back from him,” Robert said. “ Then, all of a sudden, it was middle of January or something and Randy calls me and he was like, ‘Man I didn’t know your son could play like that! He’s like, every dad that calls here that knows me that wants me to recruit their son…he said, Rob I’ll tell you I say to them, kid can’t really play, he can’t really play, but your boy, can play.’”

DURHAM, NC - Florida Gators defensive coordinator Randy Shannon seen during his time as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2008 Getty Images)

Robert said Shannon hasn’t stopped trying to recruit Levi since he finally sat down and watched the tape. But the experience with Shannon may not be the typical path for most coaches. Robert and Maneesha said a lot of the process is them trying to steer Levi through the stress of recruiting. The stress can come from some of the unlikeliest of places too.

“Our daughters have said teachers would go, yknow, just tell me where Levi is going. It’s kind of all in play, but it’s kind of like I’ll do this for you if you tell me where Levi is going,” Maneesha said. “Is he going to Texas? Our daughters say people will ask them a lot too in school.”

Robert agreed saying there are different kinds of people who are trying to find out about Levi’s future. Some of them are genuine and want to cheer for the young linebacker in all his endeavors. Others are just trying to be the first to know.

“They just want to know what is he going to do so they can tell their friends and buddies, ‘Oh I knew that back in September that I saw he was going to this place,’” Robert said.

The pressure comes from the college coaches as well, all of them seeing Levi as a key cog for their team’s future. Levi remembers one legendary coach at a Power Five program who wanted Levi to commit on the spot.

“It was kind of awkward at first. Because it was one of my fist visits. I was like – yeah I like this place, but I don’t know if I want to put myself in this situation yet,” Levi said.

And if the coaches have a difficult time catching Levi’s attention, they look for other ways to attract the recruit.

“I think that some of these coaches, they kind of find their soft spot. What I mean by that is, if they feel they can get traction with me, then they’ll text me and communicate with me,” Robert said. “If they feel they can get traction with my wife, then they’ll text her and communicate with her. Wherever they feel they can get answers, whether they can call Levi, my wife, or me, it’s like wherever they can get to that comfort zone, that’s who they’re gonna call.”

Robert and Maneesha Jones, parents of 4-star recruit of linebacker Levi Jones

Still, that can bring about its own problems as some coaches have a difficult time being told no. Some will accept Levi declining their scholarship offer and move on, but sometimes Robert and Maneesha have to step in and help.

“You get a Baylor coach who you gotta be a little rough around the edges with because when Levi expressed that he did not have interest, he said, ‘Coach, thank you for recruiting me, I don’t have interest in Baylor.’ Then when I tell Baylor that my son doesn’t have interest and we are going to move on. And then the next time you call or text, then I have to be a little rough around the edges just so you can get the message,” Robert said. “You know, the same with Texas. If he’s (LEVI) made his point clear that these are my top five choices then accept that, lets move on, let’s be professional about it.”

Maneesha agreed and gave coaches a piece of advice on when they’ve been turned down by a recruit, “That’s not a cue to keep calling. And kind of in fairness to them, you want them to focus on the area where they know…I feel like it’s just the professional thing to do to say thank you but no thank you.”

Other coaches have talked to Robert and Maneesha and both have quickly crossed that school off the list and advised Levi to move on.

“I had once school that said our coach does not believe in cussing at kids. And I just went (makes crossing out motion),” Maneesha said.

Robert explained why they crossed that school off with a story about NFL Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy.

“Because you’re telling us a lie. I do not care what you say. Tony Dungy is a Christian man. I’ve seen him operate on the field before. I watched him operate. But his coaches didn’t operate the way he operated. If you didn’t get stuff in line, you got cussed out. And all I’m saying is don’t feed us a bunch of bs about our head coach doesn’t allow any of our coaches to cuss on the field,” Robert said.

He continued, “You’re coming at us like we’re some kind of family looking for you to be easy on our son or we’re not going to use bad words when we know that that is a part of, that’s just the world. And sometimes you have to light a fire up under somebody to get them to go in the right direction.”

Levi takes it all in stride, even when he reads about things online from scouting services and others that are not true.

“It happens all the time. It happens all the time,” Levi said. “It’s just something you can’t control. You can’t fire off at it really. Me knowing what my dad’s been through, my brother’s been through – that stuff’s going to come.”

Levi Jones and his mother hold up jerseys from Levi and his brother from the Under Armour All-American football game.

Against that backdrop, Levi is preparing over his final weeks to make official recruiting visits to the University of Florida, University of Southern California, University of California Los Angeles, and Florida State University.

Levi’s first trip is Saturday when he meets with Shannon at the University of Florida. Levi will update KVUE right here on his recruiting next week after his first official visit. He is planning on making his official announcement on National Signing Day.