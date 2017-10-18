Mo Bamba & Shaka Smart's Horns had some fun tonight
UT basketball fans had a free opportunity to catch their first glimpse of Shaka Smart's third team at Texas. This talented group has a total of eight freshman and sophomores including Mo Bamba. Bamba may enter the NBA Draft after his freshman season. UT tips off the season on November 10th vs Northwestern State (LA).
Shawn Clynch, KVUE 10:00 PM. CDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Pack of dogs that mauled woman in 2016 is still…Oct 18, 2017, 3:59 p.m.
-
List: FBI seizes dozens of items from home, cars in…Oct 18, 2017, 12:55 p.m.
-
Court upholds death sentence for Brandon DanielOct 18, 2017, 1:56 p.m.