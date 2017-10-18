Mo Bamba & Shaka Smart's Horns had some fun tonight

UT basketball fans had a free opportunity to catch their first glimpse of Shaka Smart's third team at Texas. This talented group has a total of eight freshman and sophomores including Mo Bamba. Bamba may enter the NBA Draft after his freshman season. UT tips off the season on November 10th vs Northwestern State (LA).

Shawn Clynch, KVUE 10:00 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

