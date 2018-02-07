National Signing Day: Here is the 2018 Texas Longhorn recruiting class!

AUSTIN - It's National Signing Day!
So, the University of Texas is welcoming all its new athletes today on Twitter!
Here are the young athletes that will be sporting white and burnt orange next season:
FOOTBALL
-BJ Foster, Defensive Back, Angelton HS
5-star DB from Angleton, TX, BJ Foster. Welcome to Texas! #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ooyIgPhGuw— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
-DeMarvion Overshown, Defensive Back, Arp HS
Hard-hitter out of Arp, TX, DeMarvion Overshown. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/9hedmAHuL2— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
-Caden Sterns, Defensive Back, Cibolo Steele HS
At DB from San Antonio, Caden Sterns. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/sAqvO6AmU7— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
-Ayodele Adeoye, Linebacker, IMG Academy
The newest member of the Longhorns Family, Ayodele Adeoye. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ZvCosh10z8— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017
-Anthony Cook, Defensive Back, Lamar HS
It's official, Anthony Cook is staying in the great state of Texas. Welcome to the Longhorns Family, Anthony. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/U14jUeZEWQ— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017
-Al'vonte Woodard, Wide Receiver, Lamar HS
https://t.co/Uo2q2XvTVJ pic.twitter.com/AXW1rmq6ol— Al'vonte Woodard⁴ (@Vonte_4) July 15, 2017
-D'Shawn Jamison, Defensive Back, Lamar HS
The newest member of the Texas Family, D'Shawn Jamison. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/NWvC4TrMl6— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
-Casey Thompson, Quarterback, Southmoore HS
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/8LO4FsNOwl— Casey Thompson (@LilThurm) June 12, 2017
-Keondre Coburn, Offensive Lineman, Spring Westfield
Welcome to the family Keondre Coburn! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/DP8v91jSND— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
-Brennan Eagles, Wide Receiver, Alief Taylor HS
Time to fly. Brennan Eagles has signed with Texas. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/fQ1M9Z2hUv— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
-Jalen Green, Defensive Back, Houston Heights HS
100% committed! (Video courtesy of @andrew_tfb & @superk_tfb) #HookEm #RevolUTion18 pic.twitter.com/v9df4PQp7f— Jay Green (@jaygreen__) July 22, 2017
- Daniel Carson, Defensive Lineman, William Christman HS
Daniel Carson is the next Longhorn to join The Revolution. #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1XNxmkOALi— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
-Malcolm Epps, Tight End, Andy Dekaney HS
The next name in, TE Malcolm Epps. Welcome to Texas, Malcolm. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/RK4yjmf958— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
-Sione Angilau Jr., Offensive Lineman, East HS
- Mike Williams, Athlete, Dunham HS
Welcome to the family Mike Williams! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1YOUG0bntA— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
-Rafiti Ghirmai, Offensive Lineman, Wakeland HS
I’M 110% COMMITTED!!(videocreds:@SuperK_TFB & @Andrew_TFB)@simplyCoachO. Thank you to all my family and friends for getting me to this point pic.twitter.com/hiYDBxMRfI— Rafiti💭 (@RafitiGhirmai) August 21, 2017
-Cameron Rising, Quarterback, Newbury Park HS
Cameron Rising is officially a Longhorn. Rising ranks #207 in the ESPN 300. pic.twitter.com/JzjRcKGArB— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 20, 2017
- Moro Ojomo, Defensive Tackle, Katy HS
Another beast up front. Welcome Moro Ojomo! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KvoeEH9Z5C— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
-Reese Moore, Offensive Tackle, Seminole HS
God bless Texas!! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/4dv1pRL6oO— Reese Moore (@ReeseMoore8) April 23, 2017
- Joshua Moore, Athlete, Yoakum HS
Welcome to Texas, Joshua Moore! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/caWVY8bnnp— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
- Keaontay Ingram, Runningback, Carthage HS
Welcome to Texas, Keaontay Ingram! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/APzcTzUYem— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
- Christian Jones, Offensive Lineman, Cy Woods HS
Welcome to the family Christian Jones! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/EuaCbM1gvP— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
-Byron Hobbs, Outside Linebacker, Eastern Hills HS
#HookEm 🤘🏾🐂 #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/mQ64pyyJX4— 🦍 (@ByronVaughns) April 8, 2017
-Mikey Grandy, Offensive Tackle, College of San Mateo (JC)
Monster up front. Mikey Grandy is now a member of the Texas Longhorns. Welcome to the family, Mikey. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/3uohWnqBUh— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017
-Joseph Ossai, Linebacker, Oak Ridge HS
Official. Joseph Ossai is a Texas Longhorn. #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/UHAMgl5iae— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
-Cameron Dicker, Kicker, Lake Travis HS
The Revolution grows. Welcome to Texas, Cameron Dicker. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/gHgAiaj03r— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
-Ryan Bujcevski, Kicker, ProKick Australia
UT's 2018 recruiting class included one 5-Star commit, 19 4-Star commits, and 7 3-Star commits -- ranked the third best recruiting class in the nation by ESPN. 18 of the 27 Longhorn commits ranked in the ESPN 300 player rankings.
Texas' recruiting class features a talent heavy defensive back group -- with lone 5-Star recruit BJ Foster and five 4-Star defensive backs coming to Austin. Texas ranked 108 out of 129 in passing yards allowed per game (258.8) last season, so perhaps the new faces will help sure up the back end of the Longhorns defense in the near future.
But, without further ado, welcome to the #RevolUTion18, recruits!
