National Signing Day: Here is the 2018 Texas Longhorn recruiting class!

Texas men's basketball (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - It's National Signing Day!

So, the University of Texas is welcoming all its new athletes today on Twitter!

Here are the young athletes that will be sporting white and burnt orange next season:

FOOTBALL

-BJ Foster, Defensive Back, Angelton HS

-DeMarvion Overshown, Defensive Back, Arp HS

-Caden Sterns, Defensive Back, Cibolo Steele HS

-Ayodele Adeoye, Linebacker, IMG Academy

-Anthony Cook, Defensive Back, Lamar HS

It's official, Anthony Cook is staying in the great state of Texas. Welcome to the Longhorns Family, Anthony. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/U14jUeZEWQ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017

-Al'vonte Woodard, Wide Receiver, Lamar HS

-D'Shawn Jamison, Defensive Back, Lamar HS

-Casey Thompson, Quarterback, Southmoore HS

-Keondre Coburn, Offensive Lineman, Spring Westfield

-Brennan Eagles, Wide Receiver, Alief Taylor HS

-Jalen Green, Defensive Back, Houston Heights HS

- Daniel Carson, Defensive Lineman, William Christman HS

Daniel Carson is the next Longhorn to join The Revolution. #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1XNxmkOALi — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018

-Malcolm Epps, Tight End, Andy Dekaney HS

-Sione Angilau Jr., Offensive Lineman, East HS

- Mike Williams, Athlete, Dunham HS

-Rafiti Ghirmai, Offensive Lineman, Wakeland HS

I’M 110% COMMITTED!!(videocreds:@SuperK_TFB & @Andrew_TFB)@simplyCoachO. Thank you to all my family and friends for getting me to this point pic.twitter.com/hiYDBxMRfI — Rafiti💭 (@RafitiGhirmai) August 21, 2017

-Cameron Rising, Quarterback, Newbury Park HS

Cameron Rising is officially a Longhorn. Rising ranks #207 in the ESPN 300. pic.twitter.com/JzjRcKGArB — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 20, 2017

- Moro Ojomo, Defensive Tackle, Katy HS

-Reese Moore, Offensive Tackle, Seminole HS

- Joshua Moore, Athlete, Yoakum HS

- Keaontay Ingram, Runningback, Carthage HS

- Christian Jones, Offensive Lineman, Cy Woods HS

-Byron Hobbs, Outside Linebacker, Eastern Hills HS

-Mikey Grandy, Offensive Tackle, College of San Mateo (JC)

Monster up front. Mikey Grandy is now a member of the Texas Longhorns. Welcome to the family, Mikey. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/3uohWnqBUh — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017

-Joseph Ossai, Linebacker, Oak Ridge HS

-Cameron Dicker, Kicker, Lake Travis HS

-Ryan Bujcevski, Kicker, ProKick Australia

UT's 2018 recruiting class included one 5-Star commit, 19 4-Star commits, and 7 3-Star commits -- ranked the third best recruiting class in the nation by ESPN. 18 of the 27 Longhorn commits ranked in the ESPN 300 player rankings.

Texas' recruiting class features a talent heavy defensive back group -- with lone 5-Star recruit BJ Foster and five 4-Star defensive backs coming to Austin. Texas ranked 108 out of 129 in passing yards allowed per game (258.8) last season, so perhaps the new faces will help sure up the back end of the Longhorns defense in the near future.

But, without further ado, welcome to the #RevolUTion18, recruits!

