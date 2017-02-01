KVUE
National Signing Day at Lake Travis High School

Eleven cavs ink letters of intent

Shawn Clynch, KVUE 5:26 PM. CST February 01, 2017

Eleven senior members of the state champion Lake Travis High School football program inked national letters-of-intent on National Signing Day.

Matt Armendariz-Colorado School of the Mines

Maleek Barkley-Arkansas

Tyler Barrett-Drake

Cade Brewer-Texas

Aidan Estrada-Southwestern Assemblies of God

Michael Mast-Southwestern Assemblies of God

Cade Green-Wisconsin

Austin Hiller-Northwestern

Mac Humble-Penn

Brenden Jaimes-Nebraska

T.J. Simien-Blinn JC

(© 2017 KVUE)


