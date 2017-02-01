National Signing Day at Lake Travis High School

Eleven senior members of the state champion Lake Travis High School football program inked national letters-of-intent on National Signing Day.
Matt Armendariz-Colorado School of the Mines
Maleek Barkley-Arkansas
Tyler Barrett-Drake
Cade Brewer-Texas
Aidan Estrada-Southwestern Assemblies of God
Michael Mast-Southwestern Assemblies of God
Cade Green-Wisconsin
Austin Hiller-Northwestern
Mac Humble-Penn
Brenden Jaimes-Nebraska
T.J. Simien-Blinn JC
(© 2017 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs