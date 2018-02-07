KVUE
National Signing Day at Lake Travis High School

Four Cavalier football players inked letters of intent:*Reid Bacon - Texas A&M University - Commerce*Kade Langston - Texas State University *Nathan Parodi - University of Arkansas*Steven Posey - Midwestern State University

Shawn Clynch, KVUE 5:23 PM. CST February 07, 2018

Four members of the state runners up, Lake Travis Cavaliers inked letters of intent.

Defensive lineman, Reid Bacon signed with the NCAA division II national champs, Texas A&M-Commerce. Fellow defensive lineman, Kade Langston signed with Texas State University as a preferred walk-on. The Cavs' utility guy/athlete, Nathan Parodi signed with Arkansas as a preferred walk-on and LT offensive lineman, Steven Posey will continue his career at NCAA division II, Midwestern State.

 

