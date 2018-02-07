National Signing Day at Lake Travis High School

Four members of the state runners up, Lake Travis Cavaliers inked letters of intent.
Defensive lineman, Reid Bacon signed with the NCAA division II national champs, Texas A&M-Commerce. Fellow defensive lineman, Kade Langston signed with Texas State University as a preferred walk-on. The Cavs' utility guy/athlete, Nathan Parodi signed with Arkansas as a preferred walk-on and LT offensive lineman, Steven Posey will continue his career at NCAA division II, Midwestern State.
© 2018 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs