Formula One comes 'fast and furious' for Austin

Nico Rosberg racing through the track at the Formula One Grand Prix. (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - This weekend, the 2017 Formula One United States Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Come for the world's greatest drivers and premier racing, and get ready to be entertained with universally acclaimed performers Justin Timberlake and Stevie Wonder. Timberlake will perform a full concert after the track activity on Saturday and Wonder will perform Sunday. Seating is first come first served.

Shuttles will run to and from COTA from the Travis County Expo Center and the Austin Convention Center Downtown. The Downtown shuttle runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday both shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to midnight. On Sunday the shuttle service ends at 10 p.m.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is taking extra care for smooth travel for F1 visiting passengers with more customer service representatives and even a special Austin-style send off and musical performance for fans of the race. ABIA advises passengers to arrive two hours before departure time due to heavy traffic.

For traffic and event details, follow @austinmobility and @COTA on Twitter and Facebook for updates. For more information about the event, go here.

