Yuli Gurriel tips his cap to Yu Darvish after racist gesture controversy

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel at bat against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the first inning of Game 7 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

In Game 3 of the 2017 World Series, Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros hit a home run off LA Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish.

After getting to the dugout, a camera caught Gurriel making a racist gesture and saying the word "Chinito" in the dugout, which had many calling for punishment, including a possible suspension.

Gurriel apologized after the game and later apologized to Darvish. He was suspended for five games but that won't take effect until the start of the 2018 season as he was allowed to play throughout the rest of the World Series.

During Game 6, the first game back in LA after the incident, Dodger fans rained boos down on Gurriel every time he came up to bat. Dodgers starter Rich Hill even made sure to take his time during Gurriel's at-bats so fans could have extra time to show Gurriel how they felt.

The loudest boos of the World Series for Yuli Gurriel at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HndrsCfNgQ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 1, 2017

Darvish started Game 7 for the Dodgers and before Gurriel stepped into the batter's box for his first at-bat of the game, he tipped his cap to the starter as a sign of respect.

Gurriel tips his cap to Darvish after last meetings incident #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/UgY6Un7bZE — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) November 2, 2017

