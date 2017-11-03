WWE is giving the Astros a custom championship belt

Photo courtesy Twitter @TripleH (Photo: Custom)

The Houston Astros got some support from the WWE in their run to their first ever World Series championship, and now they're getting a special title to add to their accolades.

This week, WWE superstar Triple H tweeted that the WWE will present the Astros with a special championship belt when the WWE comes to the Toyota Center for Survivor Series on November 19.

Congrats to the @Astros on an amazing #WorldSeries win. @WWE looks forward to celebrating with Houston at #SurvivorSeries. Bring this along! pic.twitter.com/VXELr5V8k3 — Triple H (@TripleH) November 2, 2017

It's a tradition for the WWE to highlight celebrity fans in the audience when shows are broadcast on TV or on the WWE network, so expect Josh Reddick and a few of his teammates to be there sitting ringside and for them to receive special recognition during the broadcast.

Reddick made headlines in 2015 when he went public with his WWE fandom and that has carried over to his time with the Astros.

He's been spotted with a custom championship belt in the locker room before.

@RealJoshReddick That'd make a fine addition to your collection champ. pic.twitter.com/xjYoHlBrIA — Connor Murphy (@Connor_P_Murphy) November 2, 2017

Back in 2015, Reddick wrote a piece for the Players' Tribune in which he listed his top five favorite wrestlers of all time. Two were Texans: Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin. His No. 1 was Triple H.

His No. 4 was Ric Flair, who's signature "WOO!" became a familiar cry during Astros home games at Minute Maid Park. The Nature Boy even recorded a "Play Ball" video that Houston used during the playoffs.

Overall, it's good to be an Astros fan right now, especially if you're also a WWE fan.

