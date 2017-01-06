Travis Snider agrees to minor league deal with Rangers

Travis Snider #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on September 13, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images, 2015 Justin K. Aller)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS (AP) - Free agent outfielder Travis Snider has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will attend big league spring training.

As part of Friday's deal, Snider would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man major league roster. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $50,000 each for 200, 250, 300 and 350, and $75,000 apiece for 400, 450, 500 and 550.

Snider didn't appear in the major leagues last season. He hit .244 with 54 homers in 630 games from 2008-15 with Toronto, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

His most extensive action came in 2014 when he hit .264 in 140 games for the Pirates. Current Rangers manager Jeff Banister was then on Pittsburgh's staff.

A first-round draft pick by Toronto in 2006, the 28-year-old Snider hit .245 with three homers in 84 games last year for Kansas City's Triple-A Omaha team.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.