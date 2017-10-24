As of noon a crowd of students was gathering at the Ezekiel Cullen Building on campus

HOUSTON -- If you're near the University of Houston campus Tuesday you will want to keep your eyes open for a big opportunity to score World Series tickets.

As of noon a crowd of students was gathering at the Ezekiel Cullen Building where an area was roped off as The Ellen Show set up. Ellen herself is not expected to be on campus, but she is expected to give away a big gift.

The taping and giveaway will begin after 3:30 p.m.

The Ellen Show tweeted a few teases about the gift on Monday:

I've got something very big planned for tomorrow. If you're anywhere near @UHouston, be ready. #EarnHistory I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.) Any @Astros fans who want to go to the #WorldSeries better show up at @UHouston tomorrow. You hear that, @JustinVerlander?

The University of Houston says it is a public campus, so anyone in the public is allowed to attend. Tuesday's taping and ticket giveaway will air Wednesday at 4 p.m. on The Ellen Show.

Keep your eyes on Ellen's Twitter account for more.

