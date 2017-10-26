J.J. Watt will throw out first pitch in Game 3 at Minute Maid

J.J. Watt and Astros mascot Orbit. (Photo: 2013 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - When the Astros open World Series Game 3 at Minute Maid Park on Friday, one of Houston's biggest stars will throw out the first pitch.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been tapped for the honor. Astro Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio will deliver the ball to Watt.

The Game 3 pregame ceremony will also include Olympian gold medalist Simone Biles, former Dynamo star Brian Ching and Astronaut Scott Kelly.

Watt, who suffered a season-ending broken leg in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, helped lead a fundraising effort after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the area.

Earlier Wednesday, he shared an update on how the more than $37 million raised would be allocated. In naming him, the Astros are honoring him for his charity work and perhaps hoping he can bring some good vibes for the home team, looking for its first World Series victory in Houston. The series is tied 1-1.

On Saturday, inspirational seven-year-old athlete Hailey Dawson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Hailey was born without three fingers on her throwing hand, but thanks to a 3D-printed prosthesis, continues to throw and play the sport she loves.





Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush will throw out the first pitch in Game 5. Clay Walker will sing the National Anthem.

FanFest runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the ballpark gates will open at 5.

The roof will be closed for Game 3. No decision has been made for games 4 and 5.

