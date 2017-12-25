KVUE
D-Backs draft pick pays off parents' mortgage in emotional Christmas video

12 News , KPNX 12:33 PM. CST December 26, 2017

What would you do with $5 million?

Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 first-round pick Pavin Smith did his best Santa Claus impression after he received that kind of cash.

Smith paid off his parents' mortgage as a Christmas gift, giving them a note that his mother read aloud on video Christmas Day.

Smith, a University of Virginia product, saw his first professional action in 2017 for Arizona's low-A affiliate, the Hillsboro (Oregon) Hops.

The first baseman hit .318 with an on-base average of .401 and 27 RBIs in 195 at-bats.

