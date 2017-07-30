Jeff Bagwell gives heartfelt speech at Hall of Fame ceremony

Hall of Fame Inductee Jeff Bagwell makes his acceptance speech at Clark Sports Center. (Photo: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Jeff Bagwell delivered a heartfelt speech during the National Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday.

The former Houston Astros star was among five men that were inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Bagwell took the dais to an extended applause from the hundreds of Astros fans who made the trip.

"You know I don't like attention," Bagwell said with a tinge of nervousness. "I'm so humbled to be here. I'm just really trying to figure out what's going on."



Bagwell started his speech by thanking his family, singling out his parents and wife.



"Mom, you are just the most amazing person in the world," he said. "You've been a pillar for me. I can't tell you how much I love you and what you mean to me. My father, Bob. There's something about a dad. You brought me to love this game of baseball. Something my father instilled in me was to never quit. Deep inside, I just never gave up. That drive got me a long way."



The 48-year-old Bagwell, who played his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros, was elected in January in his seventh year on the ballot. He's the only first baseman in history with 400 career home runs and 200 stolen bases.

"Don't quit on anything you ever try," he said. "I've pretty much stuck to that, deep inside of me I just never gave up. That drive that my mom and my father gave me, it got me a long way."



Bagwell ended his career with 449 home runs, was 1991 NL Rookie of the Year and in the strike-shortened 1994 season hit .368 with 39 homers and 116 RBIs in just 110 games to unanimously capture MVP honors.



From 1996-2001, Bagwell had at least 30 home runs, 100 runs scored and 100 RBIs per season, only the sixth player in major league history to reach those marks in at least six straight years.

To watch full speech on MLB.com, click here.

