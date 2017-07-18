Astros' Correa on 10-day DL for torn ligament in left thumb

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a home run during the sixth inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

HOUSTON - Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a torn ligament in his left thumb, the team announced Tuesday.

The All-Star shortstop is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks.

Correa injured his thumb Monday night against the Seattle Mariners and was pulled after swinging and missing at a pitch in the fourth inning. Correa grimaced and walked around for a moment before trainers arrived.

Correa injured the same thumb July 4 on a headfirst slide at home plate and sat out the next day.

The Astros have recalled infielder Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno to help the team in Correa’s absence.

“Losing a player of Carlos’ caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games,” said Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow. “We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch.”

This is Correa’s first time on the DL. He is hitting .320 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 84 games. He ranks second in the American League in RBI, tied for second in multi-hit games (33), third in WAR (4.8), fifth in batting average, fifth in OPS (.966) and fifth in runs scored (64).

Correa leads all MLB shortstops in home runs, RBI and OPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 KHOU-TV