Texas teams sending six to 2017 All-Star Game (so far)

Rob Manfred (C), commissioner of Major League Baseball, unveils the logo for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game before a game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park on July 26, 2016. (Photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images, 2016 Kyodo News)

MIAMI – The rosters for the 2017 MLB All Star Game were announced Sunday, which included five Houston Astros and (so far) one Texas Ranger.

The Astros, who are bringing a league-best 56-27 record into Monday, are one of four teams that have five representatives for the July 11 All-Star Game. Second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, outfielder George Springer, and pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. were all named to the American League team.

The only representative for the Rangers is pitcher Yu Darvish, but there is a way to get a second Ranger in for Miami. The 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote allows fans to select one more player to join the roster, and shortstop Elvis Andrus is one of the five candidates. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox, shortstop Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees, first baseman Logan Morrison of the Tampa Bay Rays and third baseman Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals are also hoping for votes to join the roster.

The Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Washington Nationals are the other three teams to have five players announced for the All-Star Game rosters. TAP HERE to see the full rosters from Major League Baseball.

The 88th All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will be held at Marlins Park. This year’s game will not determine home-field advantage in the World Series, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement approved in December 2016 reversed the rule implemented in 2003.

