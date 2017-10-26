McNeil's McMahan's: A football family

For the McMahan's, football is a family affair.

Howard McMahan is the head coach of McNeil, and his son, Cory McMahan, plays cornerback for the Mustangs.

Throughout his life, Cory has been on the sidelines with his dad. From a ball boy as a kid, to one of his player's as a high school student, and he even has aspirations to follow in his father's footsteps and become a coach.

Whatever path he chooses, Howard says he hopes he has been a role model as both a father and a coach.

© 2017 KVUE-TV