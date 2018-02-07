KVUE
McCallum Signing Day

Signing Day at McCallum with three football players signing.

Mike Barnes, KVUE 2:05 PM. CST February 07, 2018

Signing Day at McCallum with three Knights headed to play college football.

Max Perez signs with West Texas A&M.

Alex Julian signs with Navarro.

Judah Copeland signs with Harding

