McCallum Signing Day

Signing Day at McCallum with three football players signing. Mike Barnes, KVUE 2:05 PM. CST February 07, 2018

Signing Day at McCallum with three Knights headed to play college football.Max Perez signs with West Texas A&M.Alex Julian signs with Navarro.Judah Copeland signs with Harding
