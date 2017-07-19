Manu Ginobili confirms returning for 16th season on Twitter

Guard Manu Ginobili, one of the most beloved players in Spurs history, has won four NBA championships during his 15-year career with the franchise. (Photo: Antonio Morano / Special to Kens5.com, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official! Manu Ginobili confirmed his return to the Silver and Black on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, reports circulated that Ginobili was working with the Spurs to "finalize details of his imminent return,” according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

RELATED | Spurs finalizing Ginobili's 'imminent return,' report says

Fans were ecstatic with just the thought that the legendary sixth-man would return for his 16th season. Now, that can jump for joy because Ginobili officially confirmed he’s not done yet.

“Back with the Spurs for another season #thrilled #youngat40,” Number 20 tweeted early Wednesday morning.

So don’t pack up those jerseys just yet because Ginobili isn’t going anywhere.

© 2017 KENS-TV