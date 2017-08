"This is the NEW Texas," @TexasFootball said in a tweet. (Photo: @TexasFootball, Twitter)

AUSTIN - The University of Texas Longhorns started practice this week. And with a new season, comes a new, expensive and high-tech locker room.

The renovations include fancy, nearly $10,000 lockers with 43-inch TVs that show player highlights.

That oughta give them a boost!

The Longhorns' season begins Sept. 3 when they host Maryland.

