Jordan Spieth hits the links with Barack Obama, Steph Curry

Jordan Spieth posted a photo of himself with Barack Obama, Steph and Seth Curry, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Jonnie West on the golf course Sunday.

DALLAS - World No. 2 golfer and Dallas native Jordan Spieth has done some pretty remarkable things on a golf course -- like, say, 11 PGA Tour victories including a Masters Win by age 24.

But he’d be hard-pressed to find a more impressive grouping than the one he was in on Sunday in his hometown.

Barack Obama was in Texas with other former presidents for the One America Appeal hurricane relief concert Saturday, and hit the links with the star golfer Sunday.

Also in the group was two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors, who pay the Mavericks a visit at the American Airlines Center Monday night. His younger brother, Mavericks guard Seth Curry, was also on hand.

Rounding out the six-some were Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Jonnie West, the son of NBA legend (and the man behind the NBA logo silhouette) Jerry West.

Spieth posted a photo of the group to his Instagram account Sunday evening, with the caption consisting of simply an American flag emoji.

Not a bad day on the course.

