Isaiah 'Zay' Jones fueled by doubters

With the NFL Draft looming, Austin-native, Isaiah 'Zay' Jones prepares to watch his life change.

A projected 2nd or 3rd round pick out of East Carolina isn't a position many would've predicted in his early years. But that doubt is what has driven Jones to make it this far.

"No one was talking about me," Jones said. "One of the things I've lived my life by is never needing hype. You get a lot of hype now because you're doing well but where was everyone when you were a red shirt or you were a walk-on, or you were fourth coming out of ECU."

Now, the FBS all-time receptions leader can continue to silence the critics as he enters this year's draft; perpetual chip on shoulder, in tow.

