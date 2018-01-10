KVUE
Houston Astros' World Series trophy makes stop at KVUE studios

It was a victory for the sports team and the city of Houston especially after it was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Rebecca Flores, KVUE 1:06 PM. CST January 10, 2018

The Houston Astros' World Series trophy stopped by the KVUE's station Wednesday.

This is the first stop for the famous trophy as it kicks off its 100-city tour.

The trophy was featured on KVUE's midday show where an Astros' spokesperson called it the fans' trophy and talked about what its importance for Houston.

The trophy will make three stops in the Austin area including:

  • Pluckers Wing Bar located at 3909 South Lamar from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors located at 5400 Brodie Ln, Sunset Valley from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Long Center located at 701 W. Riverside Dr. for a 30-minute appearance

