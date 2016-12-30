Horns lose Big 12 opener

Texas men's basketball head coach Shaka Smart. (Photo: KVUE)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Dean Wade scored 18 points on Friday night to help Kansas State hold off Texas 65-62 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.



Wade was 7 for 10 from the field including two 3s. Wesley Iwundu and Kamau Stokes finished with 16 points each and Stokes helped out with nine assists.



Kansas State (12-1) used a 15-0 first-half run to lead 19-11. Texas (6-7) missed 11 straight field-goal attempts during that stretch and missed another two shots from the field after Shaquille Cleare's free throws ended the run at the 8:25 mark.



Texas made a final run late in the second half as they shrunk an 11-point margin down to 63-60 with 7 seconds left, but Stokes made both free throws to push the lead back to five and ice it for the Wildcats.



Jarrett Allen scored 14 for Texas on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Texas Basketball Postgame Notes

Kansas State 65, Texas 62

December 30, 2016

Manhattan, Kansas (Bramlage Coliseum)

Attendance: 12,528

Team Notes

• Texas dropped to 14-7 all-time in Big 12 Conference openers.

• The Wildcats improved to 18-15 all-time in the series against the Longhorns. UT had won four straight meetings against K-State.

• UT limited Kansas State to 32 points on 38.1% FG shooting (8-21), including a 1-of-9 (.111) effort from three-point range, in the first half.

• Texas recorded a 36-29 rebound margin, including a 10-8 edge on the offensive glass.

• UT registered a 38-18 advantage in points in the paint and a 12-0 advantage in bench scoring.



Jarrett Allen

• Recorded a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) for the fifth time this season (13 games) and third time in the last four games.

• Reached double figures in scoring for the eighth time this year.

• Reached double figures in rebounds for the fifth time this season.

• Set a season high in rebounds (previous: 12, twice).

Shaquille Cleare

• Reached double figures in scoring (10 points) for the fourth time this year (13 games) and sixth time in his UT career (46 games).

• Has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four games (10 vs. Arkansas, 10 vs. UAB).

Kerwin Roach Jr.

• Reached double figures in scoring (10 points) for the eighth time this year (12 games) and 17th time in his career (45 games).

