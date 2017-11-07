Holton Hill suspended

Holton Hill celebrated after a touchdown against San Jose State.

Tom Herman has suspended star defensive back Holton Hill for the rest of the season for violating team rules.

The University of Texas released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

"Longhorn junior CB Holton Hill has been suspended for the remainder of the 2017 season for a violation of team rules, Texas Head Coach Tom Herman announced Tuesday. Hill will be permitted to continue working out with the Longhorns and remain a member of the team, but will not be permitted to participate in any games."

Hill had a rough sophomore season under Charlie Strong, playing in only five games. But he has found new life with new coaches and has started all nine games at cornerback. He scored twice in the season opening loss to Maryland, with a pick six and a blocked field goal return. He followed that up with another interception return for a touchdown in the second game againt San Jose State.

Hill is credited with 39 unassisted tackles for the season and six pass breakups, to go with his two interceptions.

Because he has become a shutdown corner on the defense, there has been talk of Hill leaving early for the NFL. No word on how this suspension will affect his future plans.

