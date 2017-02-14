Tuesday girls playoff games

-Taylor 52, Smithville 44 -SA Johnson 84, Westlake 53 -Dripping Springs 41, Crockett 31 -SA Madison 52, Hays 47 -Rouse 47, Tomball 31 -Jarrel 61, West 54 -Burnet 50, La Grange 32 -Liberty Hill 71, Giddings 17 -Vista Ridge 81, SA MacArthur 58  

KVUE 10:42 PM. CST February 14, 2017

