Feb. 1 is National Signing Day, and the KVUE Sports team has coverage from eight local schools.

Lake Travis High School

Vandegrift High School

Round Rock High School

Dripping Springs High School

Cedar Ridge High School

Georgetown High School

Cedar Park High School

Westwood High School

Westlake High School

Feature: Levi Jones’ Journey from Austin to Hollywood

These athletes are just some of the many talented young men and women from the region who will continue playing their sports at the college level. Congratulations to everyone who signed letters of intent Wednesday.

