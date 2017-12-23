Lake Travis falls short of state championship repeat with 35-33 loss to Allen

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Lake Travis Cavaliers are starting to make a habit of playing football late into December, but came up short Saturday against the Allen Eagles in the Class 6A Division I title game, 35-33.

Cavs starting QB Matthew Baldwin went down on the first play of the game due to a leg injury, with Allen recovering the ball and running it in for six. The Cavs were down 21-0 in the first quarter before clawing back with 17 unanswered points before halftime.

The Eagles started the second half in a similar fashion, with Lake Travis’ Kyle Eaves intercepting a Grant Tisdale pass and running it 28 yards for the Pick-6. Lake Travis found the end zone in the fourth quarter, but could not get the two-point conversion to tie the game at 35.

Hudson Card completed 21 of 32 attempts after taking over for Baldwin, throwing for 224 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

