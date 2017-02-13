Girls basketball playoffs begin

High school girls playoffs:- Westwood 56, Anderson 40 -Bowie 64, Hendrickson 54 -Pflugerville 63, Del Valle 32 -Cedar Ridge 77, Akins 40 -Tivy 67, Lanier 16 -Magnolia 44, Cedar Park 40 -Georgetown 70, Waller 55 -Blanco 66, Jourdanton 58  

KVUE 10:43 PM. CST February 13, 2017

