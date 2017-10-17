New Coach, No problem at Cedar Ridge
Sam Robinson is Cedar Ridge High School's 3rd head football coach in the program's short history. This young program continues it winning ways which began with Todd Ford who left after the 2015 season. Shawn Bell succeeded Ford for one season. Robinson, was Bell's defensive coordinator, succeeded his former boss. The transition has been seamless. The Raiders are off to a 6-1 start and 3-0 in district 13-6A.
Shawn Clynch, KVUE 10:02 PM. CDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Williamson County gun store burglarized, shotguns…Oct 18, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Columbus MLS team considering move to AustinOct 17, 2017, 12:27 a.m.
-
31-year-old mother, five children killed in Hardin…Oct 18, 2017, 4:26 a.m.