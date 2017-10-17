New Coach, No problem at Cedar Ridge

Sam Robinson is Cedar Ridge High School's 3rd head football coach in the program's short history. This young program continues it winning ways which began with Todd Ford who left after the 2015 season. Shawn Bell succeeded Ford for one season. Robinson, was Bell's defensive coordinator, succeeded his former boss. The transition has been seamless. The Raiders are off to a 6-1 start and 3-0 in district 13-6A.

Shawn Clynch, KVUE 10:02 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

