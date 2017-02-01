National Signing Day-Vandegrift High School

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversial fliers at Texas State
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Austin seeing uptick in rodent infestation
-
Fight over Travis County's immigration policy
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Judge wears political symbol in court
-
KVUE Breaking News
-
FAMILY DETAINED FOR 16 HOURS
-
First openly transgender mayor in Texas
-
Pastor runs away naked after being caught with man's wife, begs for forgiveness
More Stories
-
Crews responding to partial building collapseFeb. 1, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
Hays County warning of ‘jury duty scam'Feb. 1, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
-
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson for secretary of StateFeb. 1, 2017, 2:31 p.m.