Lake Travis' Cade Brewer switches commitment from SMU to Texas

Lake Travis High Tight End Cade Brewer (Photo: Shawn Clynch, KVUE)

Lake Travis Tight End Cade Brewer has switched his commitment from SMU to the University of Texas.

Lake Travis Head Coach Hank Carter confirmed to KVUE’s Shawn Clynch that Brewer would play for the Longhorns next year, and Brewer himself posted the announcement on his Twitter page Friday afternoon:

“This has been a very difficult decision. I have family that plays for SMU and one of my best friend is gonna be there. I have a family friend that is the head coach at SMU who I know is outstanding coach and person. From beginning, my parents preached that this was a forty year decision and not just a four year decision. I first thought they were talking about academics which SMU is outstanding, but I think it is more. I grew up a Longhorn, and I want to still be a Longhorn forty years from now. I am officially committing to the University of Texas!! #Hook’Em”

Brewer can still change his commitment until he signs a letter of intent, which would most likely come on National Signing Day in February.

According to MaxPreps, Brewer had 777 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in his senior season. Brewer was part of the Lake Travis Cavaliers team that won the UIL 6A Division 1 state title on Dec. 17, defeating The Woodlands 41-13.

