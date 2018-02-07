Herman has Signing Day success

Texas Football adds eight to complete 2018 signing class

The Longhorns signed one of the nation's best classes with eight additions on Wednesday.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY FEATURED EIGHT NEWCOMERS JOINING THE TEXAS FOOTBALL PROGRAM, BRINGING THE 2018 CLASS TO 27 OVERALL.

NAME POS CLASS HT WT HOMETOWN (HIGH SCHOOL)

Daniel Carson DL Fr.-HS 6-5 260 Independence, Mo. (Chrisman)

Keondre Coburn DL Fr.-HS 6-3 334 Houston, Texas (Westfield)

Keaontay Ingram RB Fr.-HS 6-1 187 Carthage, Texas (Carthage)

Christian Jones OL Fr.-HS 6-5 280 Cypress, Texas (Cypress Woods)

Joshua Moore WR Fr.-HS 6-1 171 Yoakum, Texas (Yoakum)

Moro Ojomo DL Fr.-HS 6-3 260 Katy, Texas (Katy)

Joseph Ossai LB Fr.-HS 6-4 217 Conroe, Texas (Oak Ridge)

Mike Williams ATH Fr.-HS 6-2 250 Baton Rouge, La. (Dunham School)



Daniel Carson

DEFENSIVE LINE

6-5 • 260 • Fr.-HS

Independence, Mo. (Chrisman)

HS Coach: Matthew Perry

A two-time all-state selection … tabbed first-team Class 5 All-State by the Missouri Media and second team by the Missouri Football Coaches Association in 2017 … named second-team All-USA Missouri by USA Today … selected All-District 7 Class 5 by the MFCA … also chosen conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference by the conference coaches … ranked No. 649 nationally (No. 23 SDE) and No. 8 overall in Missouri by 247Sports … rated No. 25 SDE nationally and No. 8 overall in Missouri by Rivals … rated No. 35 DT nationally and No. 8 overall in Missouri by ESPN … recorded 73 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss and six sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, both of which he returned for touchdowns, and one blocked field goal as a senior … posted at least three tackles for loss in four games … part of a defense that allowed just 17.2 points per game … helped Chrisman to a 7-4 overall record, including a 3-2 district mark, and an appearance in the third round of the Class 5 playoffs in 2017 … chosen first-team Class 5 All-State by both the Missouri Media and the Missouri Football Coaches Association in 2016 … selected All-District 7 Class 5 … collected 56 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 13 sacks, along with two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles as a junior … part of a defense that allowed just 16.6 points per game … helped Chrisman to an 8-2 overall record, including a 4-1 district mark, and an appearance in the second round of the Class 5 playoffs … notched 33 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and two sacks, with one forced fumble as a sophomore … also played basketball at Chrisman.

Keondre Coburn

(kee-AHN-dray)

DEFENSIVE LINE

6-3 • 334 • Fr.-HS

Houston, Texas (Westfield)

HS Coach: Matt Meekins

An All-America and three-time all-district honoree … played in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game … earned Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Touchdown Club of Houston in 2017 … named District 16-6A Defensive MVP and first-team all-district … named first-team "Tops in Texas," and chosen to the 2017 Super Team by Dave Campbell's Texas Football … listed No. 9 in the Austin American-Statesman's Fab 55 and No. 10 in the Houston Chronicle's Top 100 … rated No. 47 nationally (No. 2 DT) and No. 6 overall in Texas by ESPN … ranked No. 167 nationally (No. 12 DT) and No. 16 overall in Texas by Rivals … rated No. 194 nationally (No. 19 DT) and No. 20 overall in Texas by 247Sports … named honorable mention All-State in 2017 … recorded 56 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four pressures and two passes batted down as a senior … part of a defense that allowed just 101 points (8.4 ppg) all season, including a five-game stretch with a total of nine points allowed that included three shutouts … helped Westfield to an 11-1 overall record, including a 7-1 district mark, a district title and an appearance in the 6A Division II regional playoffs in 2017 … named to the Touchdown Club of Houston's 2017 Preseason Team … tabbed honorable mention 6A All-State by the Texas Sports Writers Association in 2016 … selected first-team All-District 16-6A … chosen first-team All-Greater Houston by the Houston Chronicle … part of a defense that allowed 13.2 points per game, and just 7.5 points per game over its last 11 … helped Westfield to a 10-4 overall record, including a 7-0 district mark, a district title, and an appearance in 6A Division II state quarterfinals in 2016 … unanimously chosen Defensive Newcomer of the Year in District 16-5A in 2015 … collected 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and five pressures as a sophomore … part of a defense that allowed just 16.5 points per game … helped Westfield to a 10-2 overall record, including a 6-1 district mark, a share of the district title, and an appearance in the 6A Division II area playoffs in 2015 … transferred to Westfield after playing his freshman season at Oak Ridge.

Keaontay Ingram

(kee-AHN-tay)

RUNNING BACK

6-1 • 187 • Fr.-HS

Carthage, Texas (Carthage)

HS Coach: Scott Surratt

An All-America, all-state and two-time all-district honoree … played in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game … one of three finalists for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award … set the Carthage school record with 76 career rushing touchdowns … one of three Carthage backs to rush for over 5,000 career yards, and one of two to have back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons … named first-team "Tops in Texas," and chosen to the 2017 Super Team by Dave Campbell's Texas Football … rated No. 110 nationally (No. 7 RB) and No. 15 overall in Texas by ESPN … ranked No. 198 nationally (No. 7 RB) and No. 22 overall in Texas by 247Sports … rated No. 218 nationally (No. 7 RB) and No. 23 overall in Texas by Rivals … listed No. 13 in the Austin American-Statesman's Fab 55 … named first team All-USA Texas by USA Today … named second-team All-State by the Associated Press … rushed for 2,327 yards (145.4 ypg) and 37 touchdowns on 238 attempts (9.8 ypc) … added 284 yards and two touchdowns receiving … part of an offense that averaged 46.6 points per game with a high of 64 and low of 35 … scored between 41-50 points in 14-of-16 games … helped Carthage to a 16-0 overall record, including a 6-0 district mark, a district title, and a 49-21 win over Kennedale in the 4A Division I state title game in 2017… selected Offensive Player of the Year by the East Texas Football Super Team … named East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team and Offensive MVP … tabbed first-team 4A All-State and 4A co-Offensive Player of the Year by the Texas Sports Writers Association, and second-team by the Associated Press in 2016 … selected first-team All-District 9-4A Division I … chosen Offensive MVP of the All-East Texas team by the Longview News-Journal … rushed for 2,244 yards (146.1 ypg) and 32 touchdowns on 320 carries (7.0 ypc), while catching 47 passes for 492 yards (10.5 ypr) and four touchdowns … part of an offense that averaged 33.9 points per game and 156.3 rushing yards per game … helped Carthage to a 13-2 overall record, including a 4-2 district mark, and the 4A Division I state title in 2016, while being named Offensive MVP of the championship game … chosen second-team All-District 9-4A Division I in 2015 … rushed for 637 yards and seven touchdowns on 74 carries (8.6 ypc), and caught 14 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore … part of an offense that averaged 34.2 points per game, including back-to-back 50-point performances during the playoffs … helped Carthage to an 11-4 overall record, including a 4-1 district mark, a share of the district title, and an appearance in the 4A Division I state semifinals in 2015.

Christian Jones

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

6-5 • 280 • Fr.-HS

Cypress, Texas (Cypress Woods)

HS Coach: Trent Faith

An all-district and academic all-district honoree … was a team captain his senior season … two-way player on both the offensive and defensive lines in high school … played primarily offensive line as a senior … ranked No. 136 in the state of Texas by ESPN … ranked as the No. 44 OT and No. 76 player in the state of Texas by 247Sports … selected first-team All-District 17-6A as an offensive lineman in 2017 … named Academic All-District … ranked in the Houston Top 100 area recruits by the Houston Chronicle … part of an offense that rushed for 2,129 yards for an average of 236.6 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry as a senior … the offense featured six different players who rushed for at least 200 yards … earned Academic All-District 17-6A honors in 2016 … recorded 17 tackles at defensive end as a junior, including a season high of five against Jersey Village … did not begin playing football until his junior year in high school … played soccer during his youth and in his first two years of high school … volunteered to help victims during and after Hurricane Harvey.

Joshua Moore

ATHLETE

6-1 • 171 • Fr.-HS

Yoakum, Texas (Yoakum)

HS Coach: Bo Robinson

An All-America and three-time all-district selection … played in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game … participated in Nike's The Opening … recorded over 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving during his career … named first-team All-District 14-3A in 2017 … named second-team "Tops in Texas" by Dave Campbell's Texas Football… rated No. 12 in the Fab 55 by the Austin American-Statesman … rated No. 45 nationally (No. 5 ATH) and No. 5 overall in Texas by ESPN … ranked No. 147 nationally (No. 22 WR) and No. 14 overall in Texas by 247Sports … rated No. 150 nationally (No. 26 WR) and No. 14 overall in Texas by Rivals … registered 492 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 36 carries (13.7 ypc), while catching 28 passes for 431 yards (15.4 ypr) and seven touchdowns as a senior … also completed four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns … part of an offense that averaged 40.3 points per game … helped Yoakum to a 13-2 overall record, including a 6-0 district mark with a district title, and an appearance in the 3A state semifinals in 2017 … tabbed first-team All-District 14-3A in 2016 … pulled in 25 receptions for 516 yards (20.6 ypr) and eight touchdowns, while rushing 35 times for 323 yards (9.2 ypc) and four touchdowns and throwing one touchdown pass as a junior … helped Yoakum to an 11-5 overall record, including a 4-2 district mark, with an appearance in the 3A Division 1 state title game in 2016 … selected first-team All-District 15-4A as a cornerback and second-team as a wide receiver in 2015 … totaled 368 receiving yards with four touchdown receptions, 203 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown and 196 passing yards with one passing touchdown as a sophomore … spent limited time on defense and as a kick/punt retuner during his high school career … also played basketball at Yoakum.

Moro Ojomo

(OH-juh-mo)

Defensive Line

6-3 • 260 • Fr.-HS

Katy, Texas (Katy)

HS Coach: Gary Joseph

A two-time all-district player who is just 16 years old … ranked No. 43 in Texas (No. 24 DT) by ESPN … ranked No. 70 in Texas (No. 41 DT) by Rivals … ranked No. 298 nationally (No. 25 DT) and No. 36 in Texas by 247Sports … ranked No. 50 on the Austin American Statesman's Fab 55 … ranked No. 29 in the Houston Chronicle's Top 100 … a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Houston … named Defensive Most Valuable Player of District 19-6A in 2017 … was a unanimous selection for first team All-District 19-6A … helped Katy to a 12-1 record overall, including a 7-0 mark in the district … led team to appearance in the 6A state semifinals, a loss to Lake Travis … part of a defense that allowed just 7.7 points per game with four shutouts … led a defensive unit which compiled 34 sacks and 93 tackles for loss … had eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries … named second team All-District 19-6A at defensive line in 2016 as a junior … helped Katy to a 10-3 overall record and a 7-0 mark in District 19-6A during his first varsity season … lost in the third round of the playoffs to North Shore … had three sacks and four tackles for loss as a junior … was born in Nigeria before moving to California when he was seven years old … moved to Texas when he was in the seventh grade.

Joseph Ossai

(oh-SIGH)

LINEBACKER

6-4 • 217 • Fr.-HS

Conroe, Texas (Oak Ridge)

HS Coach: Dereck Rush

A two-time all-district and academic all-district honoree … named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Houston in 2017 … chosen first-team All-Greater Houston by the Houston Chronicle … selected first-team All-District 12-6A and Academic All-District … named first-team "Tops in Texas," and chosen to the 2017 Super Team by Dave Campbell's Texas Football … rated No. 140 nationally (No. 15 DE) and No. 14 overall in Texas by ESPN … ranked No. 191 nationally (No. 12 WDE) and No. 18 overall in Texas by 247Sports … rated the No. 14 weakside defensive end nationally and No. 31 overall in Texas by Rivals … ranked No. 15 on the Houston Top 100 by the Houston Chronicle … rated No. 25 in the Fab 55 by the Austin American-Statesman … registered 58 tackles, eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles as a senior … part of a defense that allowed 25.7 points per game, including just 9.8 points per game during the first six contests … helped Oak Ridge to a 6-4 overall record, including a 3-3 district mark, and an appearance in the 6A Division I bi-district playoffs in 2017 … tabbed first-team All-District 12-6A and Academic All-District in 2016 … recorded 46 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown as a junior … part of a defense that allowed 23.8 points per game … played safety as a freshman at Conroe High School … transferred to Oak Ridge prior to his sophomore year … competed in soccer and track in his youth … first saw the game of football at age 10 on television after arriving to the United States from Nigeria.

Mike Williams

ATHLETE

6-2 • 250 • Fr.-HS

Baton Rouge, La. (Dunham School)

HS Coach: Neil Weiner

A two-time all-state selection … played quarterback, defensive end and linebacker at Dunham … honored as a finalist for the 2017 Warrick Dunn Award, honoring the Louisiana high school player of the year by WAFB-TV … chosen honorable mention 2A All-State by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in 2017 … named District 7-2A Offensive MVP and first-team all-district … passed for 1,565 yards and 17 touchdowns with a 60-percent completion percentage, while rushing for 849 yards and 13 touchdowns, to go along with six sacks in limited time on defense as a senior … part of an offense that recorded three 50-point games … helped Dunham to a 7-2 overall record, including a 5-0 district mark and district title (its first in 25 years), and an apperance in the 2A Division III quarterfinals in 2017 … tabbed honorable mention 2A All-State by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in 2016 … selected first-team All-District 6-2A as a quarterback … passed for 1,835 yards with 24 touchdowns and rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior … led an offense that averaged 45.3 points per game … helped Dunham to a 9-2 overall record, including a 6-1 district mark, and an appearance in the 2A Division III playoffs in 2016 … named second-team All-District 6-2A as a quarterback in 2015 … helped Dunham to a 7-4 overall record, including a 4-3 district mark, and an appearance in the 2A Division III playoffs in 2015 … played his freshman season at Redemptorist High School prior to it closing.



© 2018 KVUE-TV