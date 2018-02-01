Heart Hospital of Austin offering free heart screenings for student-athletes

Red heart shape and medical stethoscope on blue background top view. Health care, medicare and cardiology concept. (Photo: Julia_Sudnitskaya, This content is subject to copyright.)

AUSTIN - To kick off American Heart Month, Heart Hospital of Austin will offer free heart screenings for student-athletes from ages 14 to 18 this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Each eligible athlete will receive a screening and a two-dimensional echocardiogram or ultrasound of the heart to detect hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a serious heart condition that affects 1 in 500 student athletes every year, often without any warning.

Heart Hospital of Austin is located at 3801 N. Lamar Blvd and guests are encouraged to park in the large parking lot outside the main entrance to the hospital.

Each student is required to schedule an appointment and have a questionnaire filled out by a parent or guardian upon arrival.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 512-478-3627 or click here.

