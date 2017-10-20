Friday 10/20 scores

Friday Football Fever (Photo: KVUE)

Final: Tivy 38, Marble Falls 0

Final: Alamo Heights 28, Lockhart 21

Final: Anderson 40, Akins 21

Final: Rouse 47, Connally 0

Final: Hutto 56, East View 19

Final: Wimberley 45, Llano 7

Final: Dripping Springs 60, Champion 21

Final: Vandegrift 42, Vista Ridge 0

Final: Elgin 42, Bastrop 14

Final: Hays 43, Leander 0

Final: Cedar Park 28, Georgetown 27

Final: Cedar Ridge 48, Round Rock 28

Final: Rockdale 63, Cameron Yoe 34

Final: Stony Point 56, Westwood 28

Final: Lake Travis 56, Lehman 0

Final: Gatesville 47, Burnet 7

Final: Liberty Hill 56, Lampasas 20

Final: Smithville 47, La Grange 17

Final: Giddings 50, Caldwell 43

Final: McCallum 55, Crockett 0

Final: Florence 21, Blanco 12

Final: Johnson City 28, Rogers 20

4th Lanier 21, Travis 17

Final: Gonzales 17, Columbus 14

Final: Luling 36, Cole 14

Final: McGregor 42, Jarrell 10

Final: Flatonia 12, Runge 6

Final: Lexington 73, Comfort 10

Final: Shiner 28, Weimar 0

Final: Mason 49, Harper 0

Final: Snook 37, Bartlett 16

Final: Milano 49, Granger 6

Final: Moody 21, Thorndale 6

Final: Thrall 50, Normangee 18

Final: Hyde Park 33, Cornerstone 10

Final: Regents 21, SA Holy Cross 0

Final: Irving Cistercian 33, St. Andrew's 9

Final: Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 24

CLASS 6A

Abilene 30, Weatherford 7



Aldine Eisenhower 11, Aldine MacArthur 0



Allen 45, Denton Guyer 7



Arlington 42, Arlington Bowie 27



Arlington Martin 59, Arlington Houston 21



Austin Anderson 40, Austin Akins 21



Austin Vandegrift 42, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0



Baytown Sterling 26, Houston King 13



Brownsville Hanna 10, Los Fresnos 7



Buda Hays 43, Leander 0



Byron Nelson 24, Lewisville 14



Cedar Hill 38, Irving Nimitz 7



Cibolo Steele 42, New Braunfels Canyon 17



Clear Brook 34, Houston Clear Lake 27



Conroe 25, The Woodlands College Park 10



Converse Judson 49, SA Wagner 14



Coppell 55, Dallas White 14



Cypress Fairbanks 26, Cypress Creek 14



Dallas Jesuit 38, Richardson Pearce 31



Del Rio 45, SA South San Antonio 28



Dickinson 24, Alvin 7



Duncanville 28, South Grand Prairie 14



Fort Bend Hightower 44, Fort Bend Kempner 14



Fort Bend Ridge Point 45, Fort Bend Dulles 3



Friendswood 52, League City Clear Creek 21



Garland Rowlett 45, South Garland 6



Garland Sachse 52, North Garland 8



Grand Prairie 20, Irving MacArthur 12



Hewitt Midway 53, Belton 32



Houston Langham Creek 20, Cypress Ranch 14



Houston Stratford 31, Houston Memorial 7



Houston Westside 37, Houston Chavez 0



Humble Atascocita 50, Humble Summer Creek 0



Katy 65, Katy Morton Ranch 10



Katy Cinco Ranch 61, Katy Mayde Creek 13



Keller Central 32, Keller 6



Killeen Harker Heights 34, Killeen Ellison 28



Klein Collins 68, Houston Spring Woods 0



La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 17, McAllen 7



Lake Travis 56, Kyle Lehman 0



Laredo Alexander 21, Laredo Johnson 12



League City Clear Springs 69, Clear Falls 27



Leander Rouse 47, Pflugerville Connally 0



Lewisville Hebron 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 21



Longview 41, North Mesquite 7



Lufkin 50, Beaumont West Brook 7



Mansfield 30, Arlington Lamar 7



McAllen Memorial 24, La Joya 7



McKinney Boyd 38, Plano West 10



Mesquite Horn 31, Rockwall 30



Midland Lee 28, Odessa 21



New Braunfels 44, SA East Central 7



North Crowley 42, FW Paschal 7



Odessa Permian 49, Amarillo Tascosa 7



Pasadena Memorial 30, Pasadena South Houston 24



Pearland Dawson 38, Pearland 35



PSJA North 17, PSJA Southwest 10



Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Richardson 0



Richmond George Ranch 28, Clute Brazoswood 6



Round Rock Cedar Ridge 48, Round Rock 28



Round Rock Stony Point 56, Round Rock Westwood 28



SA Johnson 52, SA Lee 0



SA Madison 52, SA Churchill 10



SA Northside Brennan 39, SA Northside Brandeis 9



SA Northside Warren 33, SA Northside Jay 28



San Angelo Central 49, Wolfforth Frenship 14



San Benito 48, Harlingen South 16



Schertz Clemens 16, Smithson Valley 10



Southlake Carroll 35, Lewisville Marcus 21



The Woodlands 49, Conroe Oak Ridge 14



Tyler 37, Rockwall-Heath 33



Tyler Lee 49, Mesquite 20



Weslaco East 20, Harlingen 17



Wylie 34, Plano 3



CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 52, Lubbock Cooper 14



Aledo 52, FW Eaton 13



Amarillo Palo Duro 17, Canyon 7



Angleton 70, Rosenberg Lamar 0



Arlington Seguin 30, Cleburne 16



Beaumont Central 16, Lumberton 6



Brownsville Pace 34, Donna North 27



Canyon Randall 21, Hereford 6



Carrollton Smith 40, Carrollton Turner 30



Castroville Medina Valley 31, Seguin 30



College Station 49, Bryan Rudder 14



Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, CC Moody 14



Corsicana 50, Nacogdoches 36



Crosby 69, Dayton 27



Crowley 31, Joshua 12



Dallas Adams 39, Dallas Adamson 14



Dallas Highland Park 28, Mesquite Poteet 9



Dallas Molina 23, North Dallas 17, OT



Dallas Spruce 43, Dallas Kimball 35



Denison 35, Denton 14



Denton Ryan 53, Sherman 19



Dripping Springs 60, Boerne-Champion 21



Dumas 26, Amarillo Caprock 7



Elgin 42, Bastrop 14



Ennis 38, Lindale 0



EP Andress 61, EP Jefferson 0



EP Chapin 49, EP Irvin 0



Floresville 31, SA McCollum 17



Frisco Heritage 21, Frisco 14



Frisco Independence 38, Frisco Liberty 27



Frisco Lone Star 45, Frisco Wakeland 14



FW South Hills 41, FW Western Hills 10



Grapevine 37, N. Richland Hills 18



Gregory-Portland 36, Alice 29



Huntsville 45, Waller 7



Hutto 56, Georgetown East View 19



Lake Dallas 24, Lewisville The Colony 14



Laredo Martin 51, Roma 17



Laredo Nixon 31, Rio Grande City 14



Longview Pine Tree 35, Hallsville 28



Lubbock 54, San Angelo Lake View 26



Lubbock Coronado 51, Lubbock Monterey 22



Lucas Lovejoy 28, Wylie East 21



Magnolia West 41, Magnolia 25



Mansfield Lake Ridge 52, Midlothian 7



Mansfield Legacy 39, Waxahachie 34



Mansfield Summit 42, Red Oak 3



Mansfield Timberview 30, Lancaster 28



Manvel 62, Fort Bend Elkins 7



Marshall 56, Greenville 14



Mercedes 34, Edcouch-Elsa 14



N. Richland Hills Birdville 51, FW Eastern Hills 6



Nederland 56, Beaumont Ozen 6



Port Arthur Memorial 61, Livingston 20



Port Neches-Groves 42, Vidor 14



Prosper 43, McKinney North 17



SA Alamo Heights 28, Lockhart 21



SA Houston 42, SA Highlands 32



SA Jefferson 29, SA Kennedy 6



SA Southside 30, Eagle Pass Winn 28



Saginaw Boswell 70, Justin Northwest 55



Santa Fe 55, Galena Park 14



Temple 38, Waco 14



Uvalde 36, SA Harlandale 21



West Mesquite 61, Forney 20



CLASS 4A

Abilene Wylie 42, Big Spring 6



Andrews 56, Fabens 14



Anna 35, Quinlan Ford 21



Argyle 56, Gainesville 13



Aubrey 45, Bonham 31



Bullard 34, Tyler Chapel Hill 28



Bushland 51, Dalhart 0



Carthage 42, Center 12



Celina 42, Nevada Community 10



Cleveland 40, Huffman Hargrave 6



Crystal City 24, Poteet 6



Cuero 57, Aransas Pass 0



Devine 38, Carrizo Springs 7



Diboll 58, Huntington 0



El Campo 29, Sealy 18



Fairfield 49, Robinson 28



Ferris 53, Emory Rains 28



Fischer Canyon Lake 31, Boerne 21



Gatesville 47, Burnet 7



Giddings 50, Caldwell 43



Gilmer 49, Gladewater 39



Godley 37, Waxahachie Life 14



Gonzales 17, Columbus 14



Hondo 41, Bandera 8



Kilgore 45, Henderson 35



La Feria 45, Kingsville King 19



La Vernia 52, Beeville Jones 42



Liberty Hill 56, Lampasas 20



Longview Spring Hill 49, Pittsburg 42



Madisonville 34, Shepherd 13



Melissa 42, Caddo Mills 15



Midlothian Heritage 38, Alvarado 10



Monahans 28, Pecos 21



Orange Grove 37, Port Isabel 20



Pampa 50, Borger 29



Pearsall 34, Lytle 6



Perryton 36, Denver City 14



Pleasanton 50, Robstown 0



Princeton 21, Paris 16



Raymondville 43, Progreso 0



Rusk 30, Tatum 13



Salado 44, Lorena 3



Sanger 49, Burkburnett 21



Seminole 38, Lamesa 6



Silsbee 39, Navasota 34



Smithville 47, La Grange 17



Somerset 51, Rockport-Fulton 45



Springtown 35, Mineral Wells 28



Stephenville 28, Brownwood 21



Sweetwater 41, Fort Stockton 7



Terrell 38, Athens 0



Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 48, Paris North Lamar 35



Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17



Van 51, Mabank 21



Waco Connally 16, Mexia 8



Waco La Vega 20, China Spring 10



West Orange-Stark 26, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13



Wills Point 31, Canton 21



Wimberley 45, Llano 7



CLASS 3A

Big Lake Reagan County 40, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0



Boling 55, Wallis Brazos 21



Breckenridge 32, Bowie 6



Brock 56, Paradise 0



Buffalo 49, Jewett Leon 10



Canadian 72, Amarillo Highland Park 0



Childress 51, Tulia 20



Cisco 47, Coleman 0



Clifton 23, Corsicana Mildred 17, OT



Clyde 56, Early 13



Coahoma 19, Idalou 18



Comanche 31, Merkel 14



Corrigan-Camden 23, Crockett 22



Daingerfield 41, Hooks 13



Dilley 32, Karnes City 26



East Bernard 70, Bloomington 0



Eastland 42, Dublin 3



Eustace 35, Elkhart 10



Florence 21, Blanco 12



Friona 42, Littlefield 28



George West 62, Cotulla 7



Goliad 58, Mathis 21



Grandview 49, Palmer 0



Gunter 50, Cooper 0



Hallettsville 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 14



Hearne 28, Bruceville-Eddy 11



Hebbronville 59, Monte Alto 0



Henrietta 34, Millsap 14



Hitchcock 32, Hempstead 6



Jacksboro 38, Nocona 14



Jefferson 42, Hughes Springs 22



Jourdanton 16, Taft 14



La Marque 24, Anahuac 6



Lexington 73, Comfort 10



Luling 36, SA Cole 14



Lyford 21, Bishop 9



Malakoff 56, Palestine Westwood 14



Marlin 27, Anderson-Shiro 0



Mount Vernon 60, Mineola 21



Muleshoe 40, Amarillo River Road 0



Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 20



New London West Rusk 24, Arp 0



Newton 58, Garrison 0



Odem 33, CC London 21



Ore City 56, Queen City 7



Ponder 26, Boyd 20



Poth 42, Stockdale 0



Pottsboro 49, Callisburg 14



Redwater 48, New Boston 14



Rio Vista 44, Blooming Grove 14



San Diego 14, Falfurrias 7



Santa Rosa 13, Santa Gertrudis Academy 12



Shallowater 49, Slaton 14



Skidmore-Tynan 30, Banquete 27



Sonora 41, Alpine 6



Spearman 38, Dimmitt 0



Stanton 43, Lubbock Roosevelt 23



Tolar 63, Bangs 6



Troup 42, Harleton 12



Troy 16, Little River Academy 0



Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Brady 21



Wall 64, Crane 13



Waskom 55, Beckville 13



West 21, Groesbeck 19



Winnsboro 56, Grand Saline 48



Woodville 43, Buna 14



Yoakum 48, Palacios 7



CLASS 2A

Abernathy 55, Olton 28



Albany 56, Baird 0



Alto 31, Price Carlisle 28



Anthony 14, Eldorado 12



Big Sandy 21, Kerens 17



Bogata Rivercrest 26, Linden-Kildare 21



Bosqueville 33, Riesel 9



Bovina 41, Springlake-Earth 6



Bremond 50, Frost 15



Burton 66, Somerville 0



Centerville 41, Pineland West Sabine 7



Chico 55, Olney 12



Clarendon 41, Crosbyton 0



Crawford 26, San Saba 6



Cross Plains 58, Bronte 0



De Leon 56, Hamilton 14



Evadale 47, Burkeville 0



Falls City 58, Charlotte 0



Flatonia 12, Runge 6



Ganado 36, Kenedy 6



Hamlin 34, Seagraves 28



Haskell 21, Quanah 14



Hawkins 60, Cayuga 21



Hawley 51, Anson 14



Hico 42, Valley Mills 6



Holland 36, Rosebud-Lott 14



Hubbard 27, Dawson 14



Hull-Daisetta 38, Colmesneil 8



Iola 48, Sabine Pass 0



Iraan 47, Wink 40



Italy 39, Itasca 14



Joaquin 31, Shelbyville 0



La Pryor 30, Center Point 12



Lovelady 34, Deweyville 0



Mart 90, Axtell 0



Mason 49, Harper 0



McCamey 20, Ozona 13



Memphis 60, Lockney 14



Meridian 39, Chilton 0



Milano 49, Granger 6



Moody 21, Thorndale 6



Mount Enterprise 39, Overton 35



Muenster 65, Lindsay 0



Munday 37, Electra 0



Pettus 28, Louise 14



Ranger 38, Era 8



Riviera Kaufer 32, Bruni 14



Rocksprings 45, Leakey 13



Roscoe 42, Plains 7



Sabinal 26, Brackett 14



San Augustine 43, Cushing 0



Sanford-Fritch 50, Sunray 14



Seymour 40, Alvord 6



Shamrock 50, Claude 27



Shiner 28, Weimar 0



Snook 37, Bartlett 16



Stamford 49, Post 34



Stinnett West Texas 44, Boys Ranch 6



Stratford 35, Panhandle 31, OT



Sundown 47, Hale Center 18



Tahoka 12, Roby 6



Tenaha 69, Wortham 8



Thrall 50, Normangee 18



Three Rivers 53, Santa Maria 27



Vega 34, Gruver 7



Wellington 60, Ralls 7



Wheeler 48, Booker 6



Winters 36, Miles 28



Wolfe City 41, Honey Grove 8



CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 48, Loop 0



Aquilla 60, Penelope 12



Borden County 60, Lamesa Klondike 4



Brookesmith 48, Mullin 46



Bryson 70, Newcastle 16



Buckholts 60, Concordia 30



Coolidge 56, Gholson 0



Forestburg 54, Saint Jo 45



Happy 70, Follett 20



Hedley 50, WF Christian 0



Kopperl 52, Covington 43



Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 54, Chester 6



Lefors 59, Vernon Northside 30



Lenorah Grady 52, Welch Dawson 6



Lueders-Avoca 36, Throckmorton 34



Milford 66, Garden City 61



Oakwood 63, Mount Calm 0



Petersburg 60, Spur 12



Rising Star 76, Gustine 34



Robert Lee 64, Eden 28



Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 32



Strawn 62, Cherokee 0



Whitharral 60, Lazbuddie 0



Zephyr 72, Gorman 26



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 24, Addison Trinity 14



Arlington Grace Prep 49, Kennedale Fellowship 0



Arlington Oakridge 34, John Cooper 29



Austin Regents 21, SA Holy Cross 0



Bellaire Episcopal 49, Houston St. John's 28



Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 24



Brownsville St. Joseph 56, Harlingen Marine Military 16



Bryan Brazos Christian 42, Temple Central Texas 28



Cedar Hill Trinity 48, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0



Dallas Bishop Dunne 56, Dallas Parish Episcopal 17



Dallas Bishop Lynch 49, Plano John Paul II 0



Dallas Lakehill 59, Tyler Kings Academy 0



Dallas Lutheran 56, Irving Universal 0



FW All Saints 28, Houston St. Pius X 21



FW Calvary 21, Lubbock Trinity 14



FW Trinity Valley 18, Casady, Okla. 0



Houston Kinkaid 35, Dallas Episcopal 6



Houston Westbury Christian 27, CC John Paul 0



Irving Cistercian 33, Austin St. Andrew's 9



Katy Pope John 42, Houston The Village 24



Lubbock Christian 27, Muenster Sacred Heart 14



Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 13



SA Antonian 62, EP Cathedral 0



Shiner St. Paul 55, SA St. Gerard 12



OTHER

All Saints Episcopal 48, Amarillo Holy Cross 0



Animas , N.M. 52, Fort Hancock 0



Belleville (Althoff Catholic) , Ill. 42, Houston Christian 14



Cypress Community Christian 43, Tomball Rosehill 14



Fort Bend Christian 48, Victoria St. Joseph 6



Fort Worth Christian 57, Dallas Greenhill 7



FW Brewer 49, FW Chisholm Trail 26



Rio Grande City La Grulla 16, Zapata 14



Schertz John Paul II 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 17



Waco Live Oak Classical 69, Irving Faustina Academy 24



Willow Park Trinity 24, Midland Trinity 0

