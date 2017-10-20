Friday 10/20 scores

Final: Tivy 38, Marble Falls 0
Final: Alamo Heights 28, Lockhart 21
Final: Anderson 40, Akins 21
Final: Rouse 47, Connally 0
Final: Hutto 56, East View 19
Final: Wimberley 45, Llano 7
Final: Dripping Springs 60, Champion 21
Final: Vandegrift 42, Vista Ridge 0
Final: Elgin 42, Bastrop 14
Final: Hays 43, Leander 0
Final: Cedar Park 28, Georgetown 27
Final: Cedar Ridge 48, Round Rock 28
Final: Rockdale 63, Cameron Yoe 34
Final: Stony Point 56, Westwood 28
Final: Lake Travis 56, Lehman 0
Final: Gatesville 47, Burnet 7
Final: Liberty Hill 56, Lampasas 20
Final: Smithville 47, La Grange 17
Final: Giddings 50, Caldwell 43
Final: McCallum 55, Crockett 0
Final: Florence 21, Blanco 12
Final: Johnson City 28, Rogers 20
4th Lanier 21, Travis 17
Final: Gonzales 17, Columbus 14
Final: Luling 36, Cole 14
Final: McGregor 42, Jarrell 10
Final: Flatonia 12, Runge 6
Final: Lexington 73, Comfort 10
Final: Shiner 28, Weimar 0
Final: Mason 49, Harper 0
Final: Snook 37, Bartlett 16
Final: Milano 49, Granger 6
Final: Moody 21, Thorndale 6
Final: Thrall 50, Normangee 18
Final: Hyde Park 33, Cornerstone 10
Final: Regents 21, SA Holy Cross 0
Final: Irving Cistercian 33, St. Andrew's 9
Final: Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 24
CLASS 6A
Abilene 30, Weatherford 7
Aldine Eisenhower 11, Aldine MacArthur 0
Allen 45, Denton Guyer 7
Arlington 42, Arlington Bowie 27
Arlington Martin 59, Arlington Houston 21
Austin Anderson 40, Austin Akins 21
Austin Vandegrift 42, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0
Baytown Sterling 26, Houston King 13
Brownsville Hanna 10, Los Fresnos 7
Buda Hays 43, Leander 0
Byron Nelson 24, Lewisville 14
Cedar Hill 38, Irving Nimitz 7
Cibolo Steele 42, New Braunfels Canyon 17
Clear Brook 34, Houston Clear Lake 27
Conroe 25, The Woodlands College Park 10
Converse Judson 49, SA Wagner 14
Coppell 55, Dallas White 14
Cypress Fairbanks 26, Cypress Creek 14
Dallas Jesuit 38, Richardson Pearce 31
Del Rio 45, SA South San Antonio 28
Dickinson 24, Alvin 7
Duncanville 28, South Grand Prairie 14
Fort Bend Hightower 44, Fort Bend Kempner 14
Fort Bend Ridge Point 45, Fort Bend Dulles 3
Friendswood 52, League City Clear Creek 21
Garland Rowlett 45, South Garland 6
Garland Sachse 52, North Garland 8
Grand Prairie 20, Irving MacArthur 12
Hewitt Midway 53, Belton 32
Houston Langham Creek 20, Cypress Ranch 14
Houston Stratford 31, Houston Memorial 7
Houston Westside 37, Houston Chavez 0
Humble Atascocita 50, Humble Summer Creek 0
Katy 65, Katy Morton Ranch 10
Katy Cinco Ranch 61, Katy Mayde Creek 13
Keller Central 32, Keller 6
Killeen Harker Heights 34, Killeen Ellison 28
Klein Collins 68, Houston Spring Woods 0
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 17, McAllen 7
Lake Travis 56, Kyle Lehman 0
Laredo Alexander 21, Laredo Johnson 12
League City Clear Springs 69, Clear Falls 27
Leander Rouse 47, Pflugerville Connally 0
Lewisville Hebron 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Longview 41, North Mesquite 7
Lufkin 50, Beaumont West Brook 7
Mansfield 30, Arlington Lamar 7
McAllen Memorial 24, La Joya 7
McKinney Boyd 38, Plano West 10
Mesquite Horn 31, Rockwall 30
Midland Lee 28, Odessa 21
New Braunfels 44, SA East Central 7
North Crowley 42, FW Paschal 7
Odessa Permian 49, Amarillo Tascosa 7
Pasadena Memorial 30, Pasadena South Houston 24
Pearland Dawson 38, Pearland 35
PSJA North 17, PSJA Southwest 10
Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Richardson 0
Richmond George Ranch 28, Clute Brazoswood 6
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 48, Round Rock 28
Round Rock Stony Point 56, Round Rock Westwood 28
SA Johnson 52, SA Lee 0
SA Madison 52, SA Churchill 10
SA Northside Brennan 39, SA Northside Brandeis 9
SA Northside Warren 33, SA Northside Jay 28
San Angelo Central 49, Wolfforth Frenship 14
San Benito 48, Harlingen South 16
Schertz Clemens 16, Smithson Valley 10
Southlake Carroll 35, Lewisville Marcus 21
The Woodlands 49, Conroe Oak Ridge 14
Tyler 37, Rockwall-Heath 33
Tyler Lee 49, Mesquite 20
Weslaco East 20, Harlingen 17
Wylie 34, Plano 3
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 52, Lubbock Cooper 14
Aledo 52, FW Eaton 13
Amarillo Palo Duro 17, Canyon 7
Angleton 70, Rosenberg Lamar 0
Arlington Seguin 30, Cleburne 16
Beaumont Central 16, Lumberton 6
Brownsville Pace 34, Donna North 27
Canyon Randall 21, Hereford 6
Carrollton Smith 40, Carrollton Turner 30
Castroville Medina Valley 31, Seguin 30
College Station 49, Bryan Rudder 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, CC Moody 14
Corsicana 50, Nacogdoches 36
Crosby 69, Dayton 27
Crowley 31, Joshua 12
Dallas Adams 39, Dallas Adamson 14
Dallas Highland Park 28, Mesquite Poteet 9
Dallas Molina 23, North Dallas 17, OT
Dallas Spruce 43, Dallas Kimball 35
Denison 35, Denton 14
Denton Ryan 53, Sherman 19
Dripping Springs 60, Boerne-Champion 21
Dumas 26, Amarillo Caprock 7
Elgin 42, Bastrop 14
Ennis 38, Lindale 0
EP Andress 61, EP Jefferson 0
EP Chapin 49, EP Irvin 0
Floresville 31, SA McCollum 17
Frisco Heritage 21, Frisco 14
Frisco Independence 38, Frisco Liberty 27
Frisco Lone Star 45, Frisco Wakeland 14
FW South Hills 41, FW Western Hills 10
Grapevine 37, N. Richland Hills 18
Gregory-Portland 36, Alice 29
Huntsville 45, Waller 7
Hutto 56, Georgetown East View 19
Lake Dallas 24, Lewisville The Colony 14
Laredo Martin 51, Roma 17
Laredo Nixon 31, Rio Grande City 14
Longview Pine Tree 35, Hallsville 28
Lubbock 54, San Angelo Lake View 26
Lubbock Coronado 51, Lubbock Monterey 22
Lucas Lovejoy 28, Wylie East 21
Magnolia West 41, Magnolia 25
Mansfield Lake Ridge 52, Midlothian 7
Mansfield Legacy 39, Waxahachie 34
Mansfield Summit 42, Red Oak 3
Mansfield Timberview 30, Lancaster 28
Manvel 62, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Marshall 56, Greenville 14
Mercedes 34, Edcouch-Elsa 14
N. Richland Hills Birdville 51, FW Eastern Hills 6
Nederland 56, Beaumont Ozen 6
Port Arthur Memorial 61, Livingston 20
Port Neches-Groves 42, Vidor 14
Prosper 43, McKinney North 17
SA Alamo Heights 28, Lockhart 21
SA Houston 42, SA Highlands 32
SA Jefferson 29, SA Kennedy 6
SA Southside 30, Eagle Pass Winn 28
Saginaw Boswell 70, Justin Northwest 55
Santa Fe 55, Galena Park 14
Temple 38, Waco 14
Uvalde 36, SA Harlandale 21
West Mesquite 61, Forney 20
CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 42, Big Spring 6
Andrews 56, Fabens 14
Anna 35, Quinlan Ford 21
Argyle 56, Gainesville 13
Aubrey 45, Bonham 31
Bullard 34, Tyler Chapel Hill 28
Bushland 51, Dalhart 0
Carthage 42, Center 12
Celina 42, Nevada Community 10
Cleveland 40, Huffman Hargrave 6
Crystal City 24, Poteet 6
Cuero 57, Aransas Pass 0
Devine 38, Carrizo Springs 7
Diboll 58, Huntington 0
El Campo 29, Sealy 18
Fairfield 49, Robinson 28
Ferris 53, Emory Rains 28
Fischer Canyon Lake 31, Boerne 21
Gatesville 47, Burnet 7
Giddings 50, Caldwell 43
Gilmer 49, Gladewater 39
Godley 37, Waxahachie Life 14
Gonzales 17, Columbus 14
Hondo 41, Bandera 8
Kilgore 45, Henderson 35
La Feria 45, Kingsville King 19
La Vernia 52, Beeville Jones 42
Liberty Hill 56, Lampasas 20
Longview Spring Hill 49, Pittsburg 42
Madisonville 34, Shepherd 13
Melissa 42, Caddo Mills 15
Midlothian Heritage 38, Alvarado 10
Monahans 28, Pecos 21
Orange Grove 37, Port Isabel 20
Pampa 50, Borger 29
Pearsall 34, Lytle 6
Perryton 36, Denver City 14
Pleasanton 50, Robstown 0
Princeton 21, Paris 16
Raymondville 43, Progreso 0
Rusk 30, Tatum 13
Salado 44, Lorena 3
Sanger 49, Burkburnett 21
Seminole 38, Lamesa 6
Silsbee 39, Navasota 34
Smithville 47, La Grange 17
Somerset 51, Rockport-Fulton 45
Springtown 35, Mineral Wells 28
Stephenville 28, Brownwood 21
Sweetwater 41, Fort Stockton 7
Terrell 38, Athens 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 48, Paris North Lamar 35
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17
Van 51, Mabank 21
Waco Connally 16, Mexia 8
Waco La Vega 20, China Spring 10
West Orange-Stark 26, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13
Wills Point 31, Canton 21
Wimberley 45, Llano 7
CLASS 3A
Big Lake Reagan County 40, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Boling 55, Wallis Brazos 21
Breckenridge 32, Bowie 6
Brock 56, Paradise 0
Buffalo 49, Jewett Leon 10
Canadian 72, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Childress 51, Tulia 20
Cisco 47, Coleman 0
Clifton 23, Corsicana Mildred 17, OT
Clyde 56, Early 13
Coahoma 19, Idalou 18
Comanche 31, Merkel 14
Corrigan-Camden 23, Crockett 22
Daingerfield 41, Hooks 13
Dilley 32, Karnes City 26
East Bernard 70, Bloomington 0
Eastland 42, Dublin 3
Eustace 35, Elkhart 10
Florence 21, Blanco 12
Friona 42, Littlefield 28
George West 62, Cotulla 7
Goliad 58, Mathis 21
Grandview 49, Palmer 0
Gunter 50, Cooper 0
Hallettsville 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
Hearne 28, Bruceville-Eddy 11
Hebbronville 59, Monte Alto 0
Henrietta 34, Millsap 14
Hitchcock 32, Hempstead 6
Jacksboro 38, Nocona 14
Jefferson 42, Hughes Springs 22
Jourdanton 16, Taft 14
La Marque 24, Anahuac 6
Lexington 73, Comfort 10
Luling 36, SA Cole 14
Lyford 21, Bishop 9
Malakoff 56, Palestine Westwood 14
Marlin 27, Anderson-Shiro 0
Mount Vernon 60, Mineola 21
Muleshoe 40, Amarillo River Road 0
Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 20
New London West Rusk 24, Arp 0
Newton 58, Garrison 0
Odem 33, CC London 21
Ore City 56, Queen City 7
Ponder 26, Boyd 20
Poth 42, Stockdale 0
Pottsboro 49, Callisburg 14
Redwater 48, New Boston 14
Rio Vista 44, Blooming Grove 14
San Diego 14, Falfurrias 7
Santa Rosa 13, Santa Gertrudis Academy 12
Shallowater 49, Slaton 14
Skidmore-Tynan 30, Banquete 27
Sonora 41, Alpine 6
Spearman 38, Dimmitt 0
Stanton 43, Lubbock Roosevelt 23
Tolar 63, Bangs 6
Troup 42, Harleton 12
Troy 16, Little River Academy 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Brady 21
Wall 64, Crane 13
Waskom 55, Beckville 13
West 21, Groesbeck 19
Winnsboro 56, Grand Saline 48
Woodville 43, Buna 14
Yoakum 48, Palacios 7
CLASS 2A
Abernathy 55, Olton 28
Albany 56, Baird 0
Alto 31, Price Carlisle 28
Anthony 14, Eldorado 12
Big Sandy 21, Kerens 17
Bogata Rivercrest 26, Linden-Kildare 21
Bosqueville 33, Riesel 9
Bovina 41, Springlake-Earth 6
Bremond 50, Frost 15
Burton 66, Somerville 0
Centerville 41, Pineland West Sabine 7
Chico 55, Olney 12
Clarendon 41, Crosbyton 0
Crawford 26, San Saba 6
Cross Plains 58, Bronte 0
De Leon 56, Hamilton 14
Evadale 47, Burkeville 0
Falls City 58, Charlotte 0
Flatonia 12, Runge 6
Ganado 36, Kenedy 6
Hamlin 34, Seagraves 28
Haskell 21, Quanah 14
Hawkins 60, Cayuga 21
Hawley 51, Anson 14
Hico 42, Valley Mills 6
Holland 36, Rosebud-Lott 14
Hubbard 27, Dawson 14
Hull-Daisetta 38, Colmesneil 8
Iola 48, Sabine Pass 0
Iraan 47, Wink 40
Italy 39, Itasca 14
Joaquin 31, Shelbyville 0
La Pryor 30, Center Point 12
Lovelady 34, Deweyville 0
Mart 90, Axtell 0
Mason 49, Harper 0
McCamey 20, Ozona 13
Memphis 60, Lockney 14
Meridian 39, Chilton 0
Milano 49, Granger 6
Moody 21, Thorndale 6
Mount Enterprise 39, Overton 35
Muenster 65, Lindsay 0
Munday 37, Electra 0
Pettus 28, Louise 14
Ranger 38, Era 8
Riviera Kaufer 32, Bruni 14
Rocksprings 45, Leakey 13
Roscoe 42, Plains 7
Sabinal 26, Brackett 14
San Augustine 43, Cushing 0
Sanford-Fritch 50, Sunray 14
Seymour 40, Alvord 6
Shamrock 50, Claude 27
Shiner 28, Weimar 0
Snook 37, Bartlett 16
Stamford 49, Post 34
Stinnett West Texas 44, Boys Ranch 6
Stratford 35, Panhandle 31, OT
Sundown 47, Hale Center 18
Tahoka 12, Roby 6
Tenaha 69, Wortham 8
Thrall 50, Normangee 18
Three Rivers 53, Santa Maria 27
Vega 34, Gruver 7
Wellington 60, Ralls 7
Wheeler 48, Booker 6
Winters 36, Miles 28
Wolfe City 41, Honey Grove 8
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 48, Loop 0
Aquilla 60, Penelope 12
Borden County 60, Lamesa Klondike 4
Brookesmith 48, Mullin 46
Bryson 70, Newcastle 16
Buckholts 60, Concordia 30
Coolidge 56, Gholson 0
Forestburg 54, Saint Jo 45
Happy 70, Follett 20
Hedley 50, WF Christian 0
Kopperl 52, Covington 43
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 54, Chester 6
Lefors 59, Vernon Northside 30
Lenorah Grady 52, Welch Dawson 6
Lueders-Avoca 36, Throckmorton 34
Milford 66, Garden City 61
Oakwood 63, Mount Calm 0
Petersburg 60, Spur 12
Rising Star 76, Gustine 34
Robert Lee 64, Eden 28
Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 32
Strawn 62, Cherokee 0
Whitharral 60, Lazbuddie 0
Zephyr 72, Gorman 26
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 24, Addison Trinity 14
Arlington Grace Prep 49, Kennedale Fellowship 0
Arlington Oakridge 34, John Cooper 29
Austin Regents 21, SA Holy Cross 0
Bellaire Episcopal 49, Houston St. John's 28
Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 24
Brownsville St. Joseph 56, Harlingen Marine Military 16
Bryan Brazos Christian 42, Temple Central Texas 28
Cedar Hill Trinity 48, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0
Dallas Bishop Dunne 56, Dallas Parish Episcopal 17
Dallas Bishop Lynch 49, Plano John Paul II 0
Dallas Lakehill 59, Tyler Kings Academy 0
Dallas Lutheran 56, Irving Universal 0
FW All Saints 28, Houston St. Pius X 21
FW Calvary 21, Lubbock Trinity 14
FW Trinity Valley 18, Casady, Okla. 0
Houston Kinkaid 35, Dallas Episcopal 6
Houston Westbury Christian 27, CC John Paul 0
Irving Cistercian 33, Austin St. Andrew's 9
Katy Pope John 42, Houston The Village 24
Lubbock Christian 27, Muenster Sacred Heart 14
Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 13
SA Antonian 62, EP Cathedral 0
Shiner St. Paul 55, SA St. Gerard 12
OTHER
All Saints Episcopal 48, Amarillo Holy Cross 0
Animas , N.M. 52, Fort Hancock 0
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) , Ill. 42, Houston Christian 14
Cypress Community Christian 43, Tomball Rosehill 14
Fort Bend Christian 48, Victoria St. Joseph 6
Fort Worth Christian 57, Dallas Greenhill 7
FW Brewer 49, FW Chisholm Trail 26
Rio Grande City La Grulla 16, Zapata 14
Schertz John Paul II 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 17
Waco Live Oak Classical 69, Irving Faustina Academy 24
Willow Park Trinity 24, Midland Trinity 0
