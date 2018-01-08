Former UT head coach elected into College Football Hall of Fame

Mack Brown (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Former Longhorn head coach Mack Brown has officially been elected into the College Football Hall of Fame, Texas Football announced on Twitter Monday.

Mack Brown served the University of Texas from 1998 to 2013 for a total of 16 years. Throughout his career at Texas, he coached 206 games for 158 wins and 48 losses, according to Sports Reference.



Brown has a 29-year career record, 238-117-1 and a .670 percent win ratio. He has a bowl record of 21 games, 13-8 and a .619 win ratio.

He is now the third Longhorn Football coach to join the group, joining D.X. Bible (1937-1946) and Darrell Royal (1957-1976).

