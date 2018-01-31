Former Spur Rasual Butler, wife die in car crash

STUDIO CITY, CA - Former San Antonio Spur Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 2:30 a.m., an SUV carrying two people was traveling down the 11200 block of Ventura Boulevard when it lost control, hit three parking meters and a retaining wall and landed in the parking lot of a strip mall.

The L.A. County coroner’s office confirmed to CBS Los Angeles that one of the victims was the 38-year-old Butler. TMZ reported that the other LaBelle.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2016 Getty Images)

Butler was 38 years old. The former NBA player entered the league in 2002 as a member of the Miami Heat. He joined the Spurs at the start of the 2015 season. The team waived Butler the following March, after which Butler retired from the league.

Butler's wife, Leah LaBelle, was a former contestant on "American Idol." She placed 12th during the show's 3rd season and continued her career as an R&B singer after appearing on the show.

© 2018 KENS-TV