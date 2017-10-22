Ehlinger on latest UT injury report

Texas Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger sets to pass during the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

The Texas football team released an injury report on Sunday evening and quarterback Sam Ehlinger is included.

"Longhorn freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger and sophomore C Zach Shackelford are being evaluated by the Texas medical staff for head injuries sustained in the Oklahoma State game on Saturday and both were held out of practice on Sunday. Redshirt freshman WR Reggie Hemphill-Mapps also was held out of Sunday's practice due to a knee injury he sustained in the game."

Ehlinger had to leave the game against Oklahoma last week with an apparent head injury, with Shane Buechele coming in as a replacement for a few plays. But team doctors cleared Ehlinger and he returned to finish the game in Dallas. Ehlinger missed no plays against Oklahoma State, but was hit hard on several occasions and was slow to get up after one tackle on the Oklahoma State sideline.

Ehlinger, a freshman from Westlake, has started five games on the season. He has a 2-3 record as a starter, beating San Jose State and Kansas State, while losing games to USC, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

He is currently the second leading rusher on the team with 261 yards rushing. He leads the team with 84 rushing attempts.

Texas plays Baylor at 11am in Waco in the next game, on Saturday October 28th.

