Dripping Springs star signs with Air Force

Mac O'Neal of Dripping Springs signs with Air Force on National Signing Day.

O'Neal plans on playing defensive end of the Falcons, who had a great rushing defense last year. O'Neal was the 26-5A Defensive MVP in 2016.

O'Neal was a star for the Dripping Springs team that went 9-1 and went to the playoffs in 2016.

Choosing Air Force runs in the family. McKenly "Mac" Murphy O'Neal was named after his great uncle Mac Murphy who fought in WWII and Korea for the Army Air Core and the United States Air Force.

O'Neal's father, Daryl O'Neal, says Mac had many options, including Baylor. He says Mac made his final decision while his Mom and Dad were out of town. The parents came home to a big surprise.

