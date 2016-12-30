Cowboys ready to roll the dice with Romo on Sunday

(Photo: Otoo Greule Jr, 2016 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys appear ready to roll the dice the backup quarterback Tony Romo can make it through some limited game action behind backup offensive linemen on Sunday.

According to ESPN.com, the Cowboys plan to have Romo make his 2016 season debut in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a change of plans after the team had made it clear they didn’t want to risk injury to Romo in the meaningless game against the Eagles.

The 36-year-old Romo currently sits second on the depth chart behind starter Dak Prescott. But losing Romo to an injury would elevate Mark Sanchez to the backup role as the playoffs begin. That’s the same Mark Sanchez who is probably best known for the “butt-fumble.”

Needless to say, the further down the bench they can keep Sanchez, the happier Cowboys fans will be in the playoffs.

Romo hasn’t played this year since suffering a back injury during the preseason. At the time, many wrote the Cowboys off with Romo heading to the bench, but Prescott turned in a Pro Bowl/Rookie of the Year type performance this season and has the Cowboys as the number one seed in the NFC and the team has home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Romo’s presence looms over the team, especially from a financial point of view. If Romo is injured in the game, it could trigger salary guarantees that could put a major hurdle in plans to upgrade the roster next season. But the Cowboys also would like to be able to show prospective teams that Romo can still play at a high level to possibly increase his trade value heading into the offseason.

Currently, Romo has a cap hit of $24.7 million for next season. No matter if Romo is released or traded, the Cowboys will have $19.6 million in dead cap money for Romo starting next season. The key will be how the money is allocated.

If the Cowboys trade Romo prior to June 1, the team is responsible for all of the cap hit in 2017, meaning $19.6 million will be lost for a player that won’t be on the roster. If they wait until after June 1, the cap hit can be spread across two years with $10.7 million in 2017 and $8.9 million in 2018, according to spotrac.com.

Still, finding a trade partner after June 1 could put the team in a bind because many teams will address quarterback issues through free agency in March and the April NFL Draft.

If the Cowboys decided to release Romo, the team could also do it through a “post-June 1st” designation. According to Spotrac.com, this means Romo would be free to sign with any team when free agency opens, but the Cowboys would have to hold his full cap figure against ($24.7 million) against the cap until June 1, which would then limit the Cowboys in free agency.

Needless to say, the Cowboys are taking a multi-million dollar gamble on Sunday that Romo can make it through game action without any injury and then will put him back on the sideline unless Prescott is injured at some point in the playoffs.

If he plays well and comes through healthy, his trade value will increase and the Cowboys will look like geniuses. If he’s injured and his contract guarantees are triggered, fans will ask what if as the team tries to rebuild the team with limited cap flexibility.

