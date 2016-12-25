Cowboys lead league in wins, popularity

Orlando Scandrick #32 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after intercepting a pass from Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2016 Getty Images)

DALLAS - In what has been a down year for NFL ratings, America's team is living up to their reputation.

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys responded to the New York loss with an inspiring prime time win Sunday against Tampa Bay. DeMarco Murray and the dream of Adrian Peterson are hazy memories at this point, as a national audience watched the Elliott freight train get 159 yards closer to Eric Dickerson's NFL rookie rushing record.

Elliott's insatiable appetite appetite won't be quelled until he gains the final 257 yards he needs to overtake the Pony Express legend for the record. Should he get there, he'll surely deserve free Whataburger for life, the highest of Texas honors.

With a mean streak on the rush and a blonde streak in his hair, David Irving perhaps supplanted even Zeke's performance for best of the night with a monster game from the defensive line, finishing with two sacks and constant pressure to Winston, leading to a Dallas 26-20 win.

One upset of those New York Football Giants by Philadelphia on Thursday later and the Cowboys have clinched the NFC East title and have secured their spot atop the NFC in the race for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Another race the Cowboys are leading is popularity.

Did you know that the NFL rule for a mandatory TV blackout in the team's local market unless 85% of available seats are sold 72 hours prior to kickoff was suspended for the past two seasons?

Me either.

Even in mediocre seasons, and there have been plenty in my lifetime, the allure of the team and soap opera storylines for Dallas have always drawn in viewers. Winning or not, the Death Star is always packed to capacity.

Sports talk on the radio and on television has been dominated by Cowboys storylines this season, even hypothetical ones that are guaranteed to get a rise out of fans.

The NFL as an entity is in much better shape when the historical heavyweights like Dallas are relevant, and as Zeke has shown, when the Cowboys are winning, everybody eats. The Networks may need to go up a size. Their cash cow, for lack of a better term, is once again at full power.

Monday night against Detroit will be the sixth time the Cowboys have been given the Deion Sanders treatment in 2016, seven if you count the Thanksgiving matchup against Washington (the NFL's highest rated game for total viewers this season) and for good reason.

Simply put, the Cowboys move the needle.

Cowboys in Pop Culture

For those that were around in the 1990's, familiar face paint was seen at The Star in Frisco recently thanks to the @dallascowboys twitter account. Pro wrestling legend Sting, the former franchise player of World Championship Wrestling, is officially on the Cowboys payroll as "Intimidation Coach".

Welcome the Dallas Cowboys' newest coach... pic.twitter.com/ccrNPTLiWt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2016

This is a huge swerve for the Cowboys as their allegiance had previously been to Sting's longtime rival Hollywood Hogan. Hogan's New World Order faction had featured honorary members Ray Donaldson, George Teague, and heavy hitter Nate Newton.

The most marketable Cowboy may be the owner himself. While Mr. Jones has made countless appearances on shows such as "Entourage" and "The League", His greatest acting will always remain this beauty . Those moves alone should be credited with starting the Dallas boogie movement of the 2000's. With all his appearances and larger than life personality, Jerry once again proves that he is the original Ric Flair.

A couple of other pop culture sightings for your Dallas Cowboys over the years:



At the height of the Cowboys second dynasty, Homer Simpson's longtime dream was to be the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. He is also the proud owner of Tom Landry's trademark fedora.

In the cult classic "King of the Hill", family patriarch Hank Hill and his friends lived and breathed Cowboys blue. They led an attempt to move the Dallas Cowboys training camp to their hometown of Arlen, loosely based on creator Mike Judge's upbringing in the Dallas suburb of Garland.

Since the Houston Texans continue to be the Houston Texans, Hank Hill's dream of an all Texas Super Bowl remains unlikely, but with the way this season is shaping up, a trip to H-Town is very much in play.

