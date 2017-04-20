Cowboys and Texans loaded on prime time

The 2017 NFL schedule is out and the Dallas Cowboys get five prime time games. They only play at noon two times over the 16 game schedule. Dallas opens at home on a Sunday night against the Giants. Other prime time games are at Arizona, at home against Philadelphia, at home on a Thursday against Washington, and at Oakland. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will probably announce two Cowboys games: the home games against Kansas City and the Chargers.
Cowboys 2017 schedule:
Sunday 9/10 @ 7:30 vs Giants
Sunday 9/17 @ 3:25 at Denver
Monday 9/25 @ 7:30 at Arizona
Sunday 10/1 @ 12pm vs LA Rams
Sunday 10/8 @ 3:25 vs Green Bay
Sunday 10/15 Bye
Sunday 10/22 @ 3:05 at San Francisco
Sunday 10/29 @ 3:25 at Washington
Sunday 11/5 @ 3:05 vs Kansas City
Sunday 11/12 @ 3:25 at Atlanta
Sunday 11/19 @ 7:30 vs Philadelphia
Thursday 11/23 @ 3:30 vs Chargers
Thursday 11/30 @ 7:25 vs Washington
Sunday 12/10 @ 3:25 at Giants
Sunday 12/17 @ 7:30 at Oakland
Sunday 12/24 @ 3:25 vs Seattle
Sunday 12/31 @ 12pm at Philadelphia
The Houston Texans get three prime time games. But their question marks at quarterback are probably a big reason why they are loaded with 12pm games. Their only game to possibly get Tony Romo as an announcer may be the game at Seattle in October.
Texans 2017 schedule
Sunday 9/10 @ 12pm vs Jacksonville
Thursday 9/14 @ 7:25 at Cincinnati
Sunday 9/24 @ 12pm at New England
Sunday 10/1 @ 12pm vs Tennessee
Sunday 10/8 @ 7:30 vs Kansas City
Sunday 10/15 @ 12pm vs Cleveland
Sunday 10/22 Bye
Sunday 10/29 @ 3:05 at Seattle
Sunday 11/5 @ 12pm vs Indianapolis
Sunday 11/12 @ 3:05 at LA Rams
Sunday 11/19 @ 12pm vs Arizona
Monday 11/27 @ 7:30 at Baltimore
Sunday 12/3 @ 12pm at Tennessee
Sunday 12/10 @ 12pm vs San Francisco
Sunday 12/17 @ 12pm at Jacksonville
Monday 12/25 @ 3:30 vs Pittsburgh
Sunday 12/31 @ 12pm at Indianapolis
