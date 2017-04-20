Cowboys and Texans loaded on prime time

NFL logo on playing field (Photo: KING)

The 2017 NFL schedule is out and the Dallas Cowboys get five prime time games. They only play at noon two times over the 16 game schedule. Dallas opens at home on a Sunday night against the Giants. Other prime time games are at Arizona, at home against Philadelphia, at home on a Thursday against Washington, and at Oakland. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will probably announce two Cowboys games: the home games against Kansas City and the Chargers.

Cowboys 2017 schedule:

Sunday 9/10 @ 7:30 vs Giants

Sunday 9/17 @ 3:25 at Denver

Monday 9/25 @ 7:30 at Arizona

Sunday 10/1 @ 12pm vs LA Rams

Sunday 10/8 @ 3:25 vs Green Bay

Sunday 10/15 Bye

Sunday 10/22 @ 3:05 at San Francisco

Sunday 10/29 @ 3:25 at Washington

Sunday 11/5 @ 3:05 vs Kansas City

Sunday 11/12 @ 3:25 at Atlanta

Sunday 11/19 @ 7:30 vs Philadelphia

Thursday 11/23 @ 3:30 vs Chargers

Thursday 11/30 @ 7:25 vs Washington

Sunday 12/10 @ 3:25 at Giants

Sunday 12/17 @ 7:30 at Oakland

Sunday 12/24 @ 3:25 vs Seattle

Sunday 12/31 @ 12pm at Philadelphia

The Houston Texans get three prime time games. But their question marks at quarterback are probably a big reason why they are loaded with 12pm games. Their only game to possibly get Tony Romo as an announcer may be the game at Seattle in October.

Texans 2017 schedule

Sunday 9/10 @ 12pm vs Jacksonville

Thursday 9/14 @ 7:25 at Cincinnati

Sunday 9/24 @ 12pm at New England

Sunday 10/1 @ 12pm vs Tennessee

Sunday 10/8 @ 7:30 vs Kansas City

Sunday 10/15 @ 12pm vs Cleveland

Sunday 10/22 Bye

Sunday 10/29 @ 3:05 at Seattle

Sunday 11/5 @ 12pm vs Indianapolis

Sunday 11/12 @ 3:05 at LA Rams

Sunday 11/19 @ 12pm vs Arizona

Monday 11/27 @ 7:30 at Baltimore

Sunday 12/3 @ 12pm at Tennessee

Sunday 12/10 @ 12pm vs San Francisco

Sunday 12/17 @ 12pm at Jacksonville

Monday 12/25 @ 3:30 vs Pittsburgh

Sunday 12/31 @ 12pm at Indianapolis



© 2017 KVUE-TV