Butler Shores Park emerges as frontrunner location for MLS stadium

AUSTIN - Precourt Sports Ventures, owners of Columbus Crew SC, are narrowing down their list of potential MLS stadiums in the Austin area, according to an attorney for PSV.

So far, the Travis County Exposition Center and former Home Depot lot in North Austin have been ruled out as options.

Richard Suttle, a lobbyist and attorney at Armburst & Brown representing Precourt Sports Ventures, told KVUE the Expo Center 's entertainment options and infrastructure weren't up to par.

The remaining options include Butler Shores Metropolitan Park, Roy Guerrero Metropolitan Park and McKalla Place in North Austin.

Suttle said of the three options, Butler Shores, located in South Austin near Barton Creek, is the favorite. The reason: PSV hasn't run into any issues that would make the location "unworkable", Suttle told the Austin American-Statesman.

PSV said more work still needs to be done on their proposal, so any soccer agenda items would most likely not be brought up at the Feb. 15 city council meeting. City staff would also need a minimum of two months for public feedback and property analysis, the Statesman reported.

