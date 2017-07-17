Les Alexander is selling the Houston Rockets

James Harden with Rockets owner Les Alexander (USAT Sports)

HOUSTON - The Rockets owner who brought back-to-back NBA Championships to Houston is selling the team, CEO Tad Brown announced Monday.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the city.

“It’s been my great joy and honor to own the Houston Rockets for the past 24 years,” Alexander said in a written statement. “I’ve had the incredible opportunity to witness true greatness through the players and coaches who have won championships for the city, been named to All-Star and All-NBA teams, enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame, and done so much for our franchise and our fans."

Alexander is committed to selling the team to someone who will keep it in Houston, according to Brown.

Watch: Rockets announce team is for sale

Expectations are higher than ever as the Rockets added Chris Paul to the roster in a blockbuster trade. They also recently signed James Harden to a record $228 million, four-year deal.

Brown said he thinks Alexander is tired and felt the time had come to move on.

"It's a grind. Even now where things are racheted up more with expectations and the ability to go deep and compete it's been tough," Brown said. "He had a real conversation with his family and he just decided it was time to make another change in his life."

Most of the players, including Paul and Harden, were told about Alexander's decision before it was announced publicly.

"The guys love him. They love Leslie," Brown said. "He's a person who's always 120 percent with them, giving them whatever they need to be successful, and they feel that."

Losing Alexander as an owner, will also be a "sea change" for the NBA.

"He's one of the longest-tenured owners, one of the most successful and certainly one of the most influential," Brown said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement Monday:

"Leslie Alexander is a true competitor who always searched for the right move to make his teams better. Under his ownership, he created a culture of excellence with strong management that attracted Hall of Famers, All-Stars and coaching giants and brought two NBA championships and four WNBA titles to Houston. Well-respected around the league, he has been an active and influential owner whose vision helped to grow the game globally, especially in China. Moreover, his philanthropy speaks just as powerfully as his ownership, with local libraries, women's shelters and homeless shelters all benefitting from his generosity."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding Leslie Alexander announcing his intention to sell Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/CXUdTzKprp — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2017

Alexander has the second-highest number of winning seasons in the NBA.

He bought the Rockets in 1993 for $85 million. In his first two seasons, the Rockets won championships in 1994 and 1995.

Photos: Rockets owner Les Alexander

In 2008, Forbes named him the best owner in the NBA.

Alexander has been thinking about selling the team for awhile and just made his decision on Monday.

"I’ve made this decision after much deliberation with my family and friends, and do so knowing the franchise is in great shape with the players, coaches and management team in place," Alexander said.

Brown said Alexander is in good health but wants to spend more time with his family and philanthropic efforts.

Alexander is a passionate animal rights activist and has been honored many times through the years for his philanthropic work. He started the Clutch City Foundation in 1995, which supports a number of local charities. Alexander said he will continue to support the charities he has made commitments to through the years.

"The Houston community has been home to me," Alexander said.."I’ll always have a special place in my heart for the fans, partners, city officials and employees who care so deeply for this team."

Brown will oversee the sales process with the league office. Local billionaire business Tilman Fertitta has already said he's interested.

Photos: Rockets introduce Chris Paul on CP3 Day

© 2017 KHOU-TV