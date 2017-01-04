Both Texas basketball teams win

UT's Erwin Center

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Tevin Mack scored 16 of his career-best 27 points in the second half, lifting Texas to an 82-79 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.



Eric Davis Jr. scored 16 points for Texas - 14 in the second half. Kerwin Roach Jr. added 11.



Jeffrey Carroll led Oklahoma State (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) with a career-best 24 points. Jawun Evans added 19.



Mack, a sophomore, scored eight points during a 15-0 push that gave Texas (7-7, 1-1) a 61-50 lead with 11:32 remaining in the game.



But Evans brought Oklahoma State back with a 3-pointer and three free throws, leaving the Cowboys trailing by only four.



Then Davis went to work, making a driving shot and two 3-pointers for a 10-point lead with 3:21 left.



Oklahoma State led only 39-37 at halftime despite outshooting Texas 46.9 to 35.7 percent. Texas compensated for its poor accuracy from the field by taking advantage of Oklahoma State's foul difficulty. The Cowboys were called for 14 fouls in the half, and Texas converted 14 of 17 free throws, an 82.4 percent mark that is much better than its 66.1 for the season.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Brooke McCarty scored 15 points and Ariel Atkins and Joyner Holmes combined for 14 in the pivotal third quarter to lead No. 15 Texas over Kansas 66-54 on Wednesday night.



Kansas (6-8, 0-3 Big 12) got within three on Kylee Kopatich's jumper with 5:53 left in the third quarter but didn't get another field goal the rest of the period with Texas going on a 15-2 run. The Longhorns led by as many as 20 in the final quarter in winning despite 31 turnovers.



McCarty made three 3-pointers, Holmes finished with 13 points and nine rebounds and Atkins had 12 points for the Longhorns (9-4, 3-0), who have won seven straight. Their four losses came to teams currently ranked in the top 10.



Jessica Washington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks, her first double-double this season.



Texas scored the game's first eight points and stayed in front, leading 35-30 at halftime.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.