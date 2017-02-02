Baylor sued by former football official as Briles drops his suit

WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor's former director of football operations has filed a lawsuit against the school, interim President David Garland and others.

Colin Shillinglaw argues that he was unfairly named as contributing to the school's mishandling of student sexual assault complaints. Shillinglaw contends Baylor leaders and others were defamatory in unfairly blaming him when it was the university's public safety officials who were responsible for handling assault complaints.

A school spokesman says the suit is without merit.

Meanwhile, former Baylor football coach Art Briles has dropped the defamation lawsuit filed against four university officials he accused of making false statements against him. That's according to attorneys in the case.

