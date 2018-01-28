Austin Little league 'elated' Butler Shores no longer MLS stadium site option

South Austin Baseball Little League players meet at Butler Shores' Weber Field on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The current list of potential sites for a Major League Soccer stadium in Austin is getting shorter.

On Friday, the owners of Ohio's Columbus Crew Soccer Club announced they will no longer consider Butler Shores at Town Lake Metro Park near downtown Austin as the club's new home.

"We are no longer exploring this location and are continuing our due diligence on other possible locations in the urban core," Precourt Sports Ventures president Dave Greeley said in statement. "We look forward to further community dialogue and collaboration, and we remain committed to finding the best possible stadium site for all involved."

South Austin Baseball Little League has called Weber Field at Butler Shores home for nearly seven decades, its president Paul Purcell told KVUE. The league met Sunday morning at the field for the first time since finding out they won't be moving next year.

"We've been here since 1950," he said.

The league calls itself Texas' first little league.

"This place has a special place in our hearts, as it has, I think, for many generations of Austinites," Marion Trapolino said. "For my son, and I think a lot of his friends, this is an invaluable experience."

Her 10-year-old son Jude has played at Weber Field for the past five years.

"I like playing baseball here, and I think these fields are really great," Jude said.

Public outcry and the threat of a resolution by an Austin city council member to block the use of parkland to build a stadium likely made the soccer club's leaders reconsider.

"We were obviously elated and felt like our voices had been heard. Not just the league's voices, but our neighbors around us and organizations around us," Purcell said.

Purcell's 14-year-old son Peyton enjoyed his experience in the league so much, he's now giving back to the place he calls his second home.

"It was amazing. All the parents coming together and making the kids' dreams come true. People dedicate hours in here, and kids just want to be a baseball player," Peyton said.

But the fight to keep these fields isn't over.

"This wasn't the first one and it probably won't be the last because of our location," Purcell said. "We're cursed and blessed at the same time."

Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Park and McKalla Place near The Domain remain on the list of current sides for the stadium, but Austin city council members told KVUE news partner the Austin-American Statesman more potential sites might be added in the near future.

